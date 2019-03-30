LEAGUE CITY
The second session of the Rock Steady Boxing program at League City’s Anytime Fitness started Thursday with the members introducing themselves.
“I do a lot of errands,” Keith Henderson said to the small group of three members and two trainers. “I work at the church, go to the bank, the grocery store. I need to try to, as they say in church, live life.”
The Rock Steady Boxing program is designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease improve their strength, flexibility and motor control through boxing training that is tailored to address the specific needs of those with the disease. The members of the program in League City all have varying levels of the disease, and the Rock Steady Boxing trainers work closely with them to tailor the program to their needs.
“We do shadow boxing, flexibility training,” said lead trainer Jason Suchecki. “We also teach the members how to fall, how to roll over, how to get back up. We practice yelling and big movements.”
The program is new to the Galveston area, but there was a real need for it, Suchecki said.
“We have a member of the gym who has Parkinson’s,” Suchecki said. “He would just come in and use the treadmills. He started talking about Rock Steady as an alternative, and I was really interested in bringing it here.”
The trainers pay close attention to the comfort of the members, but they don’t go easy on them, trainer Armin Smith explained.
“We push our members really hard,” Smith said. “But they still smile at us.”
Lynn Hilmers, another member of the training session, joked that they made her run 10 miles in her first session, like Rocky Balboa.
“I love this program,” Hilmers said. “It impresses my friends, and staying active helps.”
“I’m looking forward to building up my stamina,” Henderson said. “What really drives me is being able to do the things I need to do without huffing and puffing and worrying about it.”
“I’m trying to get back into shape,” said Mark Porter, the third member of the training group. “I used to kite surf. Right now it’s difficult, it takes 20 minutes to get going. Hopefully this helps with that.”
The program also benefits members by helping to expand their social networks, Suchecki explained.
“You have to have Parkinson’s to join,” Suchecki said. “That support group is really beneficial. As the group gets bigger, it’ll get better.”
“I was getting to the point where I was just sitting around,” Porter said. “I’m used to being so active. Working with a group makes it more fun.”
“There is an accountability factor,” Smith said, explaining that in group exercise programs like this, the members often give each other encouragement to keep coming back. “People who otherwise won’t do something like this, do it, now.”
The group present on Thursday was pretty mobile, Suchecki said, but the program is flexible enough to accommodate all levels, to include members in wheelchairs.
“We do an assessment before they begin,” Suchecki said. “We do a balance test to assess if they’re a fall risk. If they are, they’re going to have someone with them all the time.”
The trainers try to tailor the program to each member’s needs, Suchecki said. But, he’s hoping that, as interest for the program grows, they can have two separate classes based on the members’ level of Parkinson’s progression.
“We’ll practice falling more and more,” Suchecki said. “If they do fall, we’ll show them it’s not a big deal. Eventually, we would like to do two different skill groups, to help us better tailor the training.”
During Thursday’s session, the members went through an hour of exercises, including boxing movement circuits that consisted of Suchecki and Smith teaching them six different types of punches, then calling them out in quick, random order for the members to perform.
The boxing is cathartic, both for the members and the trainers, Smith explained.
“It’s my favorite part,” Smith said. “You get so much frustration out.”
The fast pace and thought that goes into the movements also helps improve mental flexibility, Smith explained.
“Parkinson’s affects cognition, and the boxing helps with that, too,” Smith said.
“Parkinson’s is a neurological disease where there are severely depleted dopamine levels,” Suchecki explained. “High intensity workouts give a dopamine release, so the boxing counteracts that low level.”
Even so, Suchecki said, for most of the members of the program, their goals for attending the training sessions were motivated by something other than cognitive flexibility and dopamine levels.
“Our members want to stay active. They want to be able to go outside and play with their grandkids,” Suchecki said. “They want to be able to live their lives.”
