HOUSTON
Forwards Romell Quioto and Mauro Manotas each recorded braces to help the Houston Dynamo overcome an early deficit and log a 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match Wednesday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
The win books Houston’s first appearance in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals since 2009 and avenges a loss to Sporting KC — the defending U.S. Open Cup champion — in the round of 16 in 2017. Advancing to the semifinals matches the Dynamo’s furthest run in the tournament in franchise history (also reached semifinals in 2006, the franchise’s first season).
In the second minute after what appeared to be a Sporting KC foul that was not called, forward Johnny Russell took advantage of the confusion with a great run down field off an assist from forward Gerso Fernandes and booted a ball past Dynamo goalkeeper Chris Seitz to the far left post for the quick 1-0 lead.
Houston knotted the score, 1-1, in the 35th minute when Quioto rocketed a beautiful shot into the top left corner of the goal on a free kick from just outside the penalty box.
The Dynamo took the lead, 2-1, in the 66th minute thanks to a picture-perfect pass from midfielder Darwin Cerén. Cerén’s pass set up an easy look at the goal, one-on-one with Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia, for Quioto, who got a good first touch on the ball and put it into the back of the net to record the brace.
Manotas added an insurance goal in the 69th minute, breaking free of the defense, having his initial shot on goal stopped by Melia, and then sneaking the rebound inside an un-manned goal. Manotas earned his brace in the 88th minute, heading in a pretty cross sent into the box by forward Memo Rodríguez.
Sporting KC tacked on a stoppage-time goal in the 93rd minute when forward Yohan Croizet took a nice assist from Russell and lobbing a shot beyond Seitz’s grasp for the final 4-2 result.
The Dynamo had two other promising chances to score in the first half. In the 15th minute, a cross from Manotas barely missed the far right post, but the ball found the boot of forward Alberth Elis. Elis’ shot attempt, though, was deflected by the Sporting KC defense. In the 41st minute, a header from defender Adolfo Machado off a set piece sailed just inches high of the goal.
In the 62nd minute, the Dynamo missed multiple golden opportunities to score, starting with Manotas stealing the ball near midfield and finding himself one-on-one with Melia, but Melia stopped the shot. On the ensuing corner kick, two point-blank Houston shots were blocked by the Sporting KC defense.
Dynamo defender Alejandro Fuenmayor made two clutch blocks on a pair of Sporting KC shots on goal in the 77th and 78th minutes to keep the match out of reach.
Back-to-back promising Dynamo shots on goal in the 82nd minute were stopped by Melia.
The Dynamo return to MLS action 8 p.m. Saturday against rival FC Dallas back at BBVA Compass Stadium.
