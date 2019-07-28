COLLEGE STATION
Led by two-time gold medalist Mikenzy Dubrow, Team Galveston walked away with 12 medals at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas, which concluded Sunday at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
Dubrow won both the girls 14-and-under singles and 14s mixed doubles with Galveston’s Porter Devane, the eventual runner-up in the boys 14s singles.
At the same time, Team Galveston’s look-alike Singleton sisters, Carley and Gabby, were teaming up to repeat as girls 14s doubles champions, while each finished second in the 12s and 14s singles, respectively.
Dubrow’s first title came in the mixed, where she and Devane won three rounds, including consecutive 8-1 wins over Galveston’s Eliana and William Johnston in the semifinals and Pharr’s Ximena Reyes and Mission’s Jonas Galvan in the final.
Dubrow then polished off the day with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Gabby Singleton in the 14s singles championship match.
Earlier, Dubrow followed a first-round bye with back-to-back 6-0, 6-0 shutouts of Pharr’s Loryn Salazar in the quarterfinals and Galveston’s Lauren Burns, the fourth-place finisher, in the semifinals.
Burns reached the semis with a 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 quarterfinals comeback against Alamo’s Roxana Perales.
As for Gabby Singleton, she received a bye before beating Donna’s Zoe Arambula in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-3, and Edinburg’s Carolina Ochoa in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3.
Overall, Team Galveston finished 1-2-4 in the girls 14s singles.
Devane, meanwhile, rolled to his final with three consecutive straight-set decisions, then lost a 6-7 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3), 10-5 heartbreaker to Mission’s Antonio Leal in the championship round.
Devane first beat Bryan’s Alan Longoria 6-1, 6-1, then defeated College Station’s Zachary Smith in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-3 before shutting out McAllen’s Joshua Ochoa in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
Carley Singleton also coasted to her singles final, where she later dropped a 6-2, 6-1 count to McAllen’s Dania Casas.
Earlier, the younger Singleton followed a bye with wins over College Station’s Varshini Somasundaram in the quarterfinals (6-0, 6-0) and Galveston’s Ivy Porter in the semifinals (6-1, 6-2).
Porter, the eventual bronze medalist, advanced to the semis with a bye and 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing of McAllen’s Trinidad Gonzalez in the quarterfinals.
Porter later outlasted Dickinson’s Analiese Rosales, a Team Galveston member, in the third-place match, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6, giving the islanders a 2-3-4 finish in the girls 12s singles.
Rosales made her way to the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Reyes in the first round and a 6-0, 6-0 double bagel of McAllen’s Madison Gonzalez in the quarterfinals.
The Singletons won their doubles championship with little problems, beating Perales and San Juan’s Valerie Silva in the semifinals, and Arambula/Salazar in the final by identical 8-1 scores.
Team Galveston’s Eliana Johnston also claimed the girls 12s singles consolation championship, reeling off two impressive 6-0, 6-0 efforts past Reyes in the semifinals and Trinidad Gonzalez in the final.
Team Galveston will claim the 14s mixed consolation medals, as well, with an all-islanders final today between the teams of Burns/Noah Catanzaro and Johnston/Johnston. The two will square off at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, starting at 6 p.m.
Also recording wins for Team Galveston in their respective events were Rohan Balasubramanian, Sofia Grasso, Luke Leimer, Dodge Porter and Bryce Rosales.
