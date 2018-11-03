FRIENDSWOOD
One of the Houston area’s most storied softball careers received its due recognition, as Friendswood head softball coach and two-time Olympic champion Christa Williams was one of eight 2018 inductees into the National Softball Hall of Fame last Saturday in Oklahoma City.
“I was really shocked,” Williams said about initially learning of her induction. “I was happy, of course, but really shocked. I had to write a speech for it, and I didn’t even do it until the Friday before. It didn’t seem real. Even when I was on the podium in the Olympics, it didn’t seem real until you hear the National Anthem. Then, it’s like, ‘this is really happening right now.’ I’m just super grateful.”
Being a hall of famer finally sunk in when Williams was autographing softballs on the evening of the induction ceremony, she said.
“So, I’m signing them like I normally do, and the all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘oh, maybe I’m supposed to put hall of fame or something on there,’” Williams said. “They asked me to put ‘HOF’ for that, and then I was like, ‘OK, this is real.’”
Williams credited a vast support system of good people in her life, many of whom date back to her days starring at Pasadena Dobie High School, for helping get her to the hall of fame.
“It’s such a powerful moment because there’s just so many people you need to thank that you can’t even thank everybody,” Williams said. “There’s so many people, and you just feel overwhelmed.”
Williams began playing the sport at about age 8, in the Pearland Area Dad’s Club league, where a rule change set her on her path to pitching greatness.
“They changed the rules in the middle of the season from coach-pitch to player-pitch, and my dad said, ‘you’re it,’” Williams said. “He knew he could have me practice, and it helped that I loved it.”
Williams would eventually develop into one of the best high school pitchers in Houston area history, leading Dobie to two state championships.
“I’ve always been able to throw hard, but I was always from a young age just so focused on being the best,” Williams said. “I didn’t have a life — I lived and breathed softball. I didn’t watch movies, I didn’t do what the typical kid does. I was just always centered around that.”
In 1995, Williams pitched the U.S. to a Junior Women’s World Championship, and during her senior year at Dobie in 1996, Williams was called up to be a part of the first-ever U.S. Olympic softball team in 1996 when softball debuted as an Olympic sport at the Atlanta Games. She was the team’s youngest member.
“It was very overwhelming,” Williams said. “I was 17, and my oldest teammates, I had two of them who were 34. I learned a lot, but I felt very young compared to them. Like, I didn’t know how to do laundry, cook dinners. But, I got lucky and had good teammates, and they helped me out a lot.”
While Williams was the youngest member of the team, she pitched beyond her years as a part of the team’s five-pitcher rotation. Williams went 2-0 with 15 strikeouts to help Team U.S.A. Softball to its first gold medal. After going 7-1 in round-robin play, the U.S. defeated China, 3-1, in the gold medal game.
Williams began her collegiate softball career at UCLA for a season before transferring to the University of Texas. Once again, she would miss her senior season, as she was selected for Team U.S.A.’s roster in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.
There, Williams once again went 2-0, even though the U.S. struggled to a 4-3 record in the preliminary round of play. But, Team U.S.A. eventually went on to upset previously unbeaten Japan, 2-1, in the gold medal came for a second Olympic title.
Stateside, Williams earned U.S.A. Softball All-American honors and won two Women’s Major Fast Pitch National Championships.
After her playing days ended, Williams found her way into coaching high school softball, after initially having interest in being a college coach.
“I love working with high school kids because it’s such a difficult time for them and I try my best to help them through those moments,” Williams said.
Williams had a pair of one-year coaching stints in Beaumont and at Channelview before starting up the softball program at Manvel, where she guided the Lady Mavericks for eight seasons. Williams then took the reins at Friendswood, where she will enter her fifth season in charge of the Lady Mustangs this spring.
Part of what Williams said makes her passionate about the sport of softball are the life lessons it instills in young people, such as effort being rewarded and working to overcome adversity.
“I love this game, I love it,” Williams said. “This is my sanctuary when I can come out here and work with my kids and give back.”
