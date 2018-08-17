HOUSTON
A brace from midfielder Sofia Huerta and two assists from forward Rachel Daly gave Houston a 4-0 victory over the Washington Spirit this evening at BBVA Compass Stadium.
This was the eighth victory for the Dash this season, setting a club single-season record.
Forward Kealia Ohai gave Houston the lead minutes before the end of the first half after she beat Washington goalkeeper Audrey Bledsoe at the near post with a low, driven shot. Midfielder Linda Motlhalo sparked the counter attack in the 41st minute when her long diagonal ball sprung Daly down the left flank. The England international dribbled into the box and found Ohai at the top of the area for her first assist of the season.
Huerta scored her third goal for the club in the 58th minute with a shot to the top corner of the far post. Defender Taylor Comeau tallied her first assist on the play as she pulled two defenders inside the box to create space for Huerta.
Huerta completed her first brace for the club in the 76th minute off a low shot to the inside of the far post. Daly’s initial cross was blocked, but she controlled the rebound to find Huerta darting past a defender toward the near post. The goal was Huerta’s seventh of the year overall, tying a career high for the four-year pro.
Midfielder Kyah Simon entered the game in the second half and scored Houston’s fourth goal of the evening off a cross from rookie forward Veronica Latsko. Daly was again instrumental in the play, drawing a defender with a dummy run and clearing space for Simon to run onto the ball after her.
Daly, Houston’s leading scorer on the year, was dangerous throughout and nearly scored her 10th goal of the season three minutes later. Huerta found Daly unmarked at the far post, but her header went just over the crossbar. She finished with a game-high six shots, but her value on the night proved greater as a playmaker than as the finisher.
Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with three saves as she earned her third clean sheet of the season. The second-year shot stopper was called into action in the 65th minute off a corner kick that found Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan. The midfielder’s header was on target but punched away by Campbell at the near post. The Dash face a quick turnaround as they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle Reign FC on Tuesday evening. The Dash and the Reign have met twice this year with each club winning at home, so Tuesday’s match will decide the season series.
Houston now sits just one point out of the playoffs with three games remaining in the regular season.
