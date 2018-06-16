GALVESTON
B.J. Herz cannot think of a better way of celebrating Father’s Day than spending the day at the ballpark.
More specifically, the Baseball Complex at Crockett Park, which officially opens its gates June 28 with a special night honoring longtime Galveston youth baseball coaches Dennis Byrd Sr. and Eddie Janek Sr.
The “Let’s Play Ball” get-together, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., will benefit Better Parks for Galveston, supportingw the city’s 10 public parks and two recreation centers, Wright Cuney and McGuire-Dent.
“We would like the public to attend,” said Herz, outgoing president of the Better Parks for Galveston. “It will be a night of a lot of funness, silliness, hooting and hollering.”
Not to mention, an evening to relive the island’s rich tradition of baseball past and present, beginning with the honoring of two of Galveston’s most beloved coaching legends.
“We’re honoring (Byrd and Janek) for their incredible coaching commitment to our youth for so many years,” Herz said.
But recognizing Byrd and Janek is just one of several activities planned for the party.
The complex itself features three newly built regulation-size Little League baseball fields named after other local baseball giants — Nick Colombo, Joe Milligan and Buddy Mullen.
Mullen Field, built in honor of one of Island Little League’s biggest supporters, is a new addition to the $4.4 million facility, which was funded by the Industrial Development Corporation 4B sales tax.
“We’re fortunate to have IDC do this project,” said Barbara Sanderson, director of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
The complex also boasts a walking trail, a playground park, a basketball court and a beach volleyball court.
“We wanted to improve the parks and quality of our baseball fields, not only for the participants, but also for sports tourism,” Sanderson said, quickly adding, “First and foremost, for our kids in Galveston.”
The three baseball fields will be the home of Island Little League — which encompasses boys and girls, ages 5-12, living east of 61st Street — starting the 2019 season.
Ironically, the first official action played at the complex will be a girls softball tournament next month from July 9-14.
“It’s a beautiful facility, one we’ve needed for years,” Sanderson said.
In the meantime, to set the baseball mood, those attending will be treated to a choir quartet headed by David Bridgewater.
There will be a historical baseball tent to visit, where a number of Galveston baseball memories will be on display, such as old uniforms from the local youth leagues, including Ray T. Sheppard.
“There is so much history when it comes to Galveston baseball,” Sanderson said.
In addition, a silent auction of various sports memorabilia will be held, as well as a home run derby.
Highlighting the event will be the local baseball fans’ opportunity to see the Houston Astros 2017 World Series championship trophy up close.
“We’d love to have as many people there as possible,” Herz said.
Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.betterparksforgalveston.org.
For more information, call Herz at 409-744-6566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.