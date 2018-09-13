GALVESTON
Ball High and Clear Creek walked away big winners in key district team tennis matchups on Wednesday.
The Tors shut out Texas City, 19-0, in 23-5A action, while the Wildcats eased past Clear Brook, 16-3, in 24-6A.
However, Clear Springs did not fare as well in its showdown with defending District 24 champion Clear Lake, with the Chargers falling 18-1.
Ball High improved to 2-0 in the league, thanks to a 7-0 dominance in the doubles that carried into the singles.
“We had a very strong showing tonight,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said afterward. “It was an awesome sight to see (the team) play.”
Both of Ball High’s No. 2 doubles teams, the boys’ Bryce Rosales and Jerry Santos, and the girls’ Daphne Morales and Jimena Sanchez, both recorded 8-0 shutouts.
At the same time, the Tors’ mixed doubles team of Aeris Buss and Noah Elzner were winning 8-1.
But each of the No. 1 bouts were close finishes, Ball High’s boys Tony Corrales and Storm Simonin eaking out an 8-6 decision against Caleb Bryant and Daniel Gracia, and the Lady Tors’ Ellie Gao and Maya Leisey outlasting Janet Chavez and Bianca Jimenez 9-8 (7-5).
“The No. 1 girls doubles was a great match to watch,” LeGate said. “Gao’s determination and with Maya’s strategic placement that she brings to doubles and her singles game is tremendous. The shots Maya makes are so calculated.”
Then the Tors rolled in the singles, the boy winners including William Harris at No. 4 and Anthony Catanzaro at No. 5, both winning in straight sets.
LeGate was especially pleased with Santos at No. 3, where he beat Luis Windom 6-2, 6-3.
“Jerry Santos stepped it up,” LeGate said. “He’s really making a statement this year with his aggressive stance at the net.”
On the girls’ side, Leisey led the charge at No. 1 with an 8-3 win over Chavez.
Meanwhile, Clear Creek performed likewise in its doubles, winning all seven, as well. But three of those matchups were extended to third-set super-tiebreakers before the Wildcats finally prevailed.
“We’ve made a conscious emphasis on starting matches fast, and we did just that,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said.
The Wildcats also returned to their lineup No. 4 boy Griffin Baillargeon, who took part in the mixed doubles win, a 6-3, 6-1 effort, with partner Payton Pagan.
“Griffin sat out the singles as he works his way fully back,” Geise said.
The win bettered Clear Creek’s district record to 2-1.
“After a tough loss to Lake last week, it was nice to rebound this way against Clear Brook, who was 2-0 in district entering the night,” Geise said.
In Clear Spring’s setback to Clear Lake, freshman Ali Schwartz turned in the only win with a 6-0, 6-2 romp past Elizabeth Chiquelin in the No. 1 girls’ singles.
Schwartz also dropped a heartbreaking 10-6 super-tiebreaker in the top doubles, teaming up with Sarah Saweris.
The Chargers are now 1-1 in 24-6A.
Both Ball High and Clear Springs also were scheduled to open play in the 8th annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic today and Saturday, but tournament officials postponed the event to next weekend, Sept. 21-22, due to potential inclement weather.
