Life was much different for Everett Jolivet a year and a half ago. Nearly 180 pounds different.
At 5 feet, 4 inches and 354 pounds, Jolivet could hardly walk up and down his stairs, let alone train people at his long-time job at Hardcore Galveston gym.
“I finally realized there was no way my clientele could trust me if I was not healthy myself,” Jolivet said. “I had to lose the weight.”
Less than two years ago, Jolivet began his weight loss journey by preparing for his first bodybuilding show with personal trainers Gerald Perez and Danny Sendejas. Jolivet was seeing progress until Perez passed away in June 2017.
A couple months later, Jolivet faced Hurricane Harvey and lost his house and his car.
“It was just bump, bump, bump, bump,” Jolivet said. “Fortunately, I didn’t let that stop me.”
Sendejas took over Jolivet’s training and they began preparing for Jolivet’s first body building show in June 2018, where Jolivet achieved pro status. Since then, Jolivet has placed first in three different shows and is Galveston County’s only active bodybuilder.
Working toward his bodybuilding goals helped motivate Jolivet at the gym but there were many reasons he was able to persevere through his weight loss journey, he said.
Jolivet is married to Candy Cervantes Jolivet and together they have three daughters.
“I did not want to be the guy that lost my wife and my kids,” Jolivet said. “I wanted to be there for their graduations, their weddings and be able to take them shopping without being in a wheelchair.”
“Many people don’t see that we only have one body and it’s our temple,” he said. “If you don’t take care of it, it will shut down like mine almost did.”
Jolivet was an athlete at Ball High and lived a healthy lifestyle. However, after Jolivet’s father passed away while he was in high school, it was easy for him to gain weight over the years.
“I got frustrated, didn’t know what to do, and I went down a path that I shouldn’t have,” Jolivet said. “But it made me into the man I am today.”
Through the years, Jolivet’s clothes did not fit him anymore and he could not motivate himself to work toward a healthy life. He was surrounded by athletic people at his job, but was too comfortable in his life to make a change.
“You need support to do this,” Jolivet said. “I did not have the support until Danny came into my life and worked with me until I felt like I could help others.”
For a year and a half, Sendejas has worked with Jolivet through all of the trials and tribulations and helped Jolivet realize his full potential as a healthy man.
After his experience, Jolivet has found a deep passion in helping others that are looking to lose weight and have a healthy lifestyle. With 33 clients under his wing, Jolivet spends most of his life training others at Hardcore.
Jolivet prides himself in the fact that all of his clients have been successful in some capacity. He maintains a personal relationship with the people he teaches while demanding dedication.
“Clients have come to me, because they heard I lost the weight,” Jolivet said. “I’m hard on them because I knew what it was to be them.”
Jolivet spends the time away from his wife and daughters to work with so many people because he loves watching his clients grow stronger, more toned and feel better about themselves.
“It really isn’t the money that drives me, but their success,” Jolivet said. “I want to see people live longer and strive to be healthy in life.”
Jolivet works seven days a week with his longest days falling Monday through Wednesday. He trains six bodybuilders as well as his clients and himself.
While spending ample amounts of time at the gym, Jolivet also receives support from various local and national sponsors.
Jolivet will be competing in his fourth bodybuilding show at the NPC level in Dallas on April 20. He has high hopes and an attainable goal of placing first overall in nationals this year.
“I didn’t realize what all could come from me losing weight,” Jolivet said. “I wanted to try to fill my trainer, Gerald’s, footsteps and be healthy, but so much more came from it.”
