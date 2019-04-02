The grand opening of Ball High School's softball field brought tears and cheers. The softball team used the opportunity to retire Marikate Maggio's softball jersey number, 12.
Maggio, a Ball High alum, was in a fatal car accident last September. Maggio was a freshman at Texas A&M University in San Antonio and a beloved member of Ball High's softball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.