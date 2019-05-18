SANTA FE
On a day of solemn mourning and remembrance, there were also the jubilant sounds of friendly competition and community camaraderie in Santa Fe.
Runge Park was the site of a well attended kickball tournament Saturday — the one-year anniversary of the Santa Fe High School shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others.
“I think we all agreed when the initial idea came out to do something on the 18th that we wanted a place where we could all be together and not be alone, because it’s a very, very sensitive day for a lot of people,” said Santa Fe High School junior Erin Werner, who participated in Saturday’s event as a player on one of the kickball teams and as an umpire when her team wasn’t playing. “This is a way that we can ensure that everyone is strong during it.
“I think this was, by far, the best idea we’ve had all year,” Werner, who also participates in student council at the high school, added.
Like many of the participants, Werner knew some of the students who were killed in the shooting a year ago. Werner remembered Kimberly Vaughan from their time in Girl Scouts, and having a class with Jared Black, who she said she could always recognize by his jacket and who she described as “the sweetest kid I’ve ever met.”
So, Saturday’s event was a therapeutic one for Werner, as well.
“It was a really rough morning, and I thought about it a lot last night,” Werner said. “I was thinking if I should really come, but then I thought about the good it was going to do, because it really is helping a lot of people.”
Dubbed the “It Takes a Tribe Kickball Tournament,” organizers Danielle Hildebrand and Jared Faust — both teachers at Santa Fe High School — selected kickball out of all possible activities because it was one that can be enjoyed by players of all ages and abilities.
“Everybody can play — the teachers can be involved and the students can be involved,” Faust said. “The big plan with it was to have somewhere fun for the teachers and students to be that day.”
Faust and Hildebrand got an impressive response to the event, with 24 teams consisting of students, faculty, alumni and community members signing up.
With both teachers being involved in student extra-curriculars — Hildebrand as student council’s sponsor and Faust as a coach — at the high school, it was a natural instinct for them want to get the students involved in activities in the aftermath of the May 18 shooting. That level of interaction translated to Saturday’s event.
“The only people I was even worried about being with on that day were my kids,” Hildebrand said. “So, this was a really good outlet for us to be able to be together and not have to be at the school and just be.”
“For me, getting through all of this was much easier having the kids around, so doing something where the kids can be around and we could have our work family and our people who are around us every day to gather was a big deal for us,” Faust added. “It’s much easier to get through when you’ve got your people.”
There was no fee for teams to sign up, and admission for kickball tournament spectators was free Saturday. Food and refreshments were donated to the event, as were bounce houses, an obstacle course and the services of a DJ. Other activities surrounding the tournament included backyard games like volleyball, cornhole, washer tossing and Connect Four.
“Everything has been donated by people and companies that just wanted to be part of it,” Faust said.
While no money was raised from this year’s tournament, Hildebrand and Faust hope to make it an annual event going forward with proceeds being collected for a scholarship fund.
“This year, it was mainly just focused on having an event for us to just hang out; it wasn’t about money or anything,” Hildebrand said. “For next year, we want to maybe start focusing more on raising money and offering a scholarship to a Santa Fe graduate.”
It’s also a gathering that can continue to rally a community that will still need plenty of time to heal from last year’s horrific shooting.
“This is definitely not going to be a one-time thing,” Werner said. “It’s just like how people recover — some people recover pretty quick and some people don’t. We want to cater to every need in that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.