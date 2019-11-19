The Santa Fe girls basketball team gathers around Erin Smith after she is awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Houston Texans at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Smith's family, media outlets and officials with the Houston Texans came to the high school to celebrate and present the scholarship check.
Erin Smith, left, looks at her mother, Shelley Smith, right, while her aunt, Tracey Cascarelli, takes a video during a scholarship presentation at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Smith was awarded a surprise scholarship from the Houston Texans.
Erin Smith holds a basketball while sporting a Texas A&M University sweater at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Smith is the captain of the basketball team and plans to attend Texas A&M University.
Leanne Schneider, left, and Cecil Shorts, right, present Erin Smith with a $10,000 scholarship from the Houston Texans at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Smith was recognized by Reliant’s Scholarship for Champions program for her volunteerism and academics.
Erin Smith is interviewed after being awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Houston Texans at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Smith has been recognized for her volunteer work with the Special Olympics, the Hitchcock ISD Education Foundation, the food pantry at the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center in Dickinson and her church, Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock.
