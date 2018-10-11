With Major League Baseball’s two best teams locking horns in the American League Championship Series, beginning Saturday at Fenway Park, it’s difficult to picture either team losing.
A Boston Red Sox were an outstanding 108-54 in the regular season and averaged the most runs per game at 5.41. But, they’ll be going against a Houston Astros team that won a franchise record 103 games and boasts a pitching staff with the lowest ERA in the regular season at 3.11.
Game 1 in Boston will see the Red Sox in the friendly confines that saw them record the highest home winning percentage in all of baseball (.704, 57-24). But, the Astros claimed that same record and winning percentage in their road games during the regular season.
On Thursday, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said that his ALCS roster has not yet been set, and will likely be finalized Friday.
Something that is set are the Game 1 and 2 starting pitching matchups. It’ll be a pair of Cy Young candidates squaring off in Game 1 when the Astros’ Justin Verlander takes the bump against the Red Sox’s Chris Sale.
“He’s incredible,” Hinch said of Sale. “He has weapons beyond sort of human nature — his size, the angle of his pitches. When he’s healthy, it’s in the mid- to upper-90s, you just don’t see that. The spin on his breaking ball is ridiculous. He’s got some tenacity to him. He’s fearless. Hitters just don’t react very fast to him.”
In their respective ALDS showings, Verlander threw five no-hit innings and struggled slightly in the sixth inning en route to a Game 1 win (5.1 innings, two hits, two earned runs, seven strikeouts, two walks). Sale was solid (5.1 innings, five hits, two earned runs, eight strikeouts, two walks) in his Game 1 win and made a bullpen appearance in the close-out Game 4, throwing one perfect inning.
While the ALCS Game 1 starters put up very similar numbers in the ALDS, that won’t be the case in Game 2. The Astros’ Gerrit Cole (7 innings, three hits, one earned run, 12 strikeouts, no walks) comes off a dominant showing, and the Red Sox’s David Price (1.2 innings, three hits, three earned runs, no strikeouts, two walks) struggled in his start.
In all likelihood (but nothing is official yet) Dallas Keuchel will get the ball again in Game 3 for the Astros, with Charlie Morton being a likely Game 4 start. Of note, is the fact it will be Morton’s first action in 17 days once Game 4 rolls around. Hinch said Morton threw three innings in a simulated game Thursday to stay sharp.
HOT AND COLD
The Astros come into this series with five batters — Alex Bregman, Marwin Gonzalez, Tyler White, George Springer and Josh Reddick — who batted .400 or better in the ALDS.
Coming up big in the power category were the reigning World Series MVP Springer (.429 average) with three home runs and 2018 MVP contender Alex Bregman (.556) with two, and Gonzalez (.538) had five clutch RBIs in the series.
Swinging the hot bat for the Red Sox in their ALDS were MVP contender J.D. Martinez (.357, one home run, six RBIs), while Brock Holt had himself a game in his one appearance, hitting for the cycle for the first time in postseason history.
The Red Sox’s other MVP candidate Mookie Betts batted just .188 in the ALDS, but is poised to break out at anytime. Meanwhile, Astros star Carlos Correa had just one hit, albeit a three-run home run, in the ALDS and is trying to play through an ailing back.
WEAKNESS TO STRENGTH
Thanks to a few shrewd midseason trades, the Astros are seeing what were major flaws in last year’s team become major advantages. The first and most significant improvement is the bullpen, with the Astros closer Roberto Osuna and top set-up man Ryan Pressly both not on the roster to start this season.
In last year’s World Series run, Hinch was able to work around a struggling core of relievers by using starting pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton out of the bullpen, but this time around, Hinch probably won’t have to be as creative with who he chooses to get late-game outs.
Also unlike last year, the Astros now have a game changer defensively behind the plate in midseason acquisition in catcher Martin Maldonado, who will be a key factor against a Red Sox team that likes to be aggressive on the base paths.
“Sometimes the best defense is just the threat of them being out when they run,” Hinch said. “It doesn’t have to mean he has to throw the runners out. He may stop 10 or 15 run opportunities on 3-1s, 3-2s — down side of a hit and run, the down side of a stolen base attempt. There’s other ways to do it.
“The cop doesn’t always have to pull you over, he just has to be there to slow you down,” Hinch added. “You ever do that on the freeway? It’s the same thing.”
First pitch for Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. The game will be televised on TBS, and can be heard on the radio at 790 AM.
