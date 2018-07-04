HOUSTON
In their previous MLS match at Kansas City, the Houston Dynamo saw a 2-0 lead evaporate with three Sporting KC goals in the final 31 minutes.
After that, a stoppage time goal gave Liga MX’s CF Monterrey a 2-1 win over the Dynamo in the BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup in Houston last Friday.
In matches earlier in the season, the Dynamo have seen DC United earn a draw with a 97th-minute goal, the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a draw in the 94th minute, and Real Salt Lake boot in an 82nd-minute match-winner.
Finally, on Tuesday, it was the Dynamo’s turn to play heartbreaker with some late-match heroics in what the team hopes is a turning point of their season.
“Yeah, it’s unbelievable, this experience is unbelievable,” Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “We’ve been too many times this year, experiencing the opposite. So, feeling this situation is rewarding, and it is good for them because that shows us that we have that fighting spirit.”
Inclement weather delayed a match in which the Houston’s offense didn’t arrive until much later, but the Dynamo rallied with two stoppage time goals to salvage a point in the standings with a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club at BBVA Compass Stadium.
“We might not have gotten the three points, we just got one, but this one point could be the turning point for us, and we believe in that,” Cabrera said.
Houston earned a corner in the match’s waning seconds, and the lob into the penalty box took a deflection before finding the boot of defender Philippe Senderos, who boomed a shot into the back of the net for the tying goal in the 96th minute.
“We weren’t at our best and came out of a tough loss in Kansas where we were winning 2-0 and today we were losing 2-0, and we got something,” Senderos said. “It showed great character, we never gave up, and this is the mentality we need to go forward.”
With less than than two minutes of stoppage time left on the clock, Dynamo forward Mauro Manotas caught LAFC’s defense off-guard, raced into the box and sent a goal into the far right post to cut the lead to 2-1.
Lightning in the area caused the match to be delayed by 90 minutes with kickoff originally scheduled for 8:08 p.m. The hour-and-a-half delay appeared to have an affect on the Dynamo’s defense as they were caught napping early in the match.
Off a nice pass from Adama Diamande, forward Latif Blessing slipped by the defense on the left side of the penalty area and converted an easy one-on-one goal sent past Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis and into the far right post for a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.
LAFC appeared to put the match on ice in the 72nd minute on an excellent counter-attack, which was capped off by midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye cashing in on a one-on-one opportunity by sending a goal past Willis to the far left post for the 2-0 advantage. Once again, Diamande assisted on the goal.
The Dynamo will be back at BBVA Compass Stadium for their next match, which will be 8 p.m. Saturday against Minnesota United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.