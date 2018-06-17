Wrapping up a two-day basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon, the Gulf Coast Magic boys took down the Basketball University-Silver in overtime, 57-54, at Hitchcock High School’s gymnasium in this year’s AAU Juneteenth Shoot-Out.
The tournament took place in Hitchcock and Texas City, and featured nine different divisions, starting with third grade and going all the way to the high school level with the Gulf Coast Magic and Basketball University-Silver competing in the JV/Varsity Division.
The tournament began on Saturday and ended on Sunday for each division.
Featuring two 16-minute halves, the Magic and Basketball University-Silver found themselves tied at 51-51 at the end of regulation, requiring a two-minute long overtime to settle the score.
“Man, it was a pretty tough game against a good team,” said Gulf Coast Magic head coach Robert Estell. “My boys came together and pulled it out. With the eight players that we had, we played a great game and I was proud of what we did.”
Both teams kept it close in the early minutes of the game.
A 3-pointer from Basketball University-Silver tied it up 10-10.
The Magic then made consecutive 3-pointers to take a 16-10 advantage before expanding their lead to 19-12 with 7:33 left in the first half.
Micah Glover shot a 3-pointer to bring Basketball University-Silver to a 19-15 deficit with 5:45 left before halftime.
“We guarded very well,” said Basketball University-Silver head coach Ron Crandall. “I thought we did a great job of moving the ball. Excluding this last game, our execution was really good. We scored inside and outside. I thought we were pretty solid.”
However, the Magic responded very quickly in the form of an 11-2 run before the end of the first half.
After a couple of baskets from Basketball University-Silver, the Magic had a 32-24 lead at the half.
But Basketball University-Silver responded in the second half and took a 51-49 lead in the closing seconds of regulation before a late Magic basket tied things up and forced overtime.
The Magic survived in overtime.
“It was disappointing the we couldn’t finish it off in regulation,” Crandall said. “We talked about how important the first possession was in overtime but we missed out on that opportunity. We gave up a bucket and soon found ourselves down by four with a 1:20. We still had a chance to get a shot off but turned it over.”
Nigel Green led the Magic in scoring with 13 points, while Caden McKenzie had 11 and Jacolby Belle had 10. T.J. Fountain had seven points.
“It was a nice tournament,” Estell said. “It was a great event. It brought the Galveston community together and we got along very well.”
For Basketball University-Silver, Ernest Ellis had 16 points, while Tyson Guerra has 11 and Marcus Brown finished with 10.
The Magic defeated TNBA Love, 73-67, in the semifinals after beating the Storm Athletics, 56-37, in the quarterfinals.
Basketball University-Silver defeated Houston Hoops Elite, 50-48, in the semifinals after beating the Mo City Ballers, 63-43, in the quarterfinals.
In the Third Grade Division, the Houston Hoops Blue Chips won the title over the San Antonio Future, 37-23.
In the Fourth Grade Division, the San Antonio Future defeated the Drive Nation Red, 53-34.
In the Fifth Grade Division, HHBC defeated Drive Nation Black, 61-31, in the championship. In the Sixth Grade Division, Drive Nation Gold won the championship over Houston Hoops Blue Chips, 69-61.
In the Seventh Grade Division, Urban ASAK won the title over Texas Take Over, 78-43, while in the Ninth Grade Division, the Galveston Hornets defeated the TNBA Creeks, 58-56.
In the Fifth/Sixth Grade Girls Division, FAOT Elite defeated the Houston DC Queens, 37-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.