The Houston Dynamo’s four-match MLS unbeaten streak came to a frustrating end Wednesday at BBVA Compass Stadium, as the Philadelphia Union recorded a 3-1 win.
The Dynamo were unable to hold onto an early 1-0 lead in a match marred by questionable calls, Philadelphia flops and plenty of cards — Houston had three (two yellow, one red) and Philadelphia had three (all yellow) — to go around.
It didn’t take long for the Dynamo to break onto the scoreboard. During an attack in the 10th minute, midfielder Oscar Boniek Garcia slid a pass to forward Mauro Manotas, who beat his man before beating Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake to the far left post for a 1-0 lead. The goal is Manotas’s 11th of the season, which already marks an MLS career-high for the 23-year-old Columbian.
Philadelphia knotted the score, 1-1, in the 34th minute when midfielder Alejandro Bedoya snuck past Houston’s back line and lobbed the ball by keeper Joe Willis. Midfielder Borek Dockal recorded an assist on the goal.
The Union took the lead on an almost identical play in the 70th minute, but this time it was forward Cory Burke catching the Dynamo defense napping to put away an easy goal for a 2-1 lead. Dockal again assisted with a through ball.
Both goals were deemed highly questionable by the Dynamo side and their fans in the stands, as both Bedoya and Burke were borderline offsides. Even more controversial was a harsh straight-red card call in the 59th minute.
Midfielder Tomas Martinez was issued the red card after stepping on an opposing player’s ankle, and the Dynamo were forced to play the rest of the match 10-on-11. The foul did not appear to be intentional or committed with malice.
With the lead and the one-man advantage, Philadelphia ramped up its time-wasting tactics, leading to an unusually high amount of stoppage time (eight minutes) to be added onto the end of the match.
Philadelphia notched a final goal in the 96th minute, when Dynamo defender Alejandro Fuenmayor committed a foul in the box and Union forward Fabrice-Jean Picault converted the penalty kick opportunity.
The Dynamo (7-7-6) hit the road for their next match, which will be 10 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park against the Portland Timbers (8-3-7).
