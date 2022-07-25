Journee Epps, 14, and other members of the Next Generation junior track team practice their starts while working out at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The team will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
Team Next Generation track athlete Jamaica Houston waits to practice relays at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The team will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
Kaitlin Martin, 16, a member of the Mainland Jaguars youth track team, practices her high jump while working out with the team at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She and her teammates will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
Team Next Generation coach Michael Houston instructs track athletes during practice at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The team will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
Mainland Jaguars track athlete Elijah Harris practices the high jump while working out with the team at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He and his teammates will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
Journee Epps, 14, and other members of the Next Generation junior track team practice their starts while working out at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The team will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Team Next Generation track athlete Jamaica Houston waits to practice relays at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The team will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Kaitlin Martin, 16, a member of the Mainland Jaguars youth track team, practices her high jump while working out with the team at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She and her teammates will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Team Next Generation coach Michael Houston instructs track athletes during practice at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The team will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Mainland Jaguars track athlete Elijah Harris practices the high jump while working out with the team at Clear Falls High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He and his teammates will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.