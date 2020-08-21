Joey Nobile is a member of the Trendsetter bodybuilding team. Nobile, 66, says he's always concentrated on fitness but came to the sport of bodybuilding recently. Because there aren't many bodybuilders his age, he routinely competes against people much younger.
Joey Nobile, a member of the Trendsetter bodybuilding team, gets a spot from team founder and coach Everett Jolivet at Hardcore Galveston Gym on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Joey Nobile is a member of the Trendsetter bodybuilding team. Nobile, 66, says he's always concentrated on fitness but came to the sport of bodybuilding recently. Because there aren't many bodybuilders his age, he routinely competes against people much younger.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Joey Nobile, a member of the Trendsetter bodybuilding team, works out at Hardcore Galveston Gym on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From left, members of the the Trendsetter bodybuilding team, Daniel Molina, Cafferon Eli, Joey Nobile and Everett Jolivet and teammates (not pictured) Tim Bergeron and Lexi Benitiez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.