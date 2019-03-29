The 2019 Galveston County Fair and Rodeo officially kicked off at the fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Friday night. Hundreds of area youngsters were on hand to show their livestock, stroll the midway and enjoy food, music and attractions. Friday night's festivities also featured a bull riding event at the fairgrounds arena. The fair continues throughout the week and next weekend.
centerpiece featured
