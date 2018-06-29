HOUSTON
The CF Monterrey Rayados snuck in a stoppage time goal for a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo to take home the trophy in the 10th Annual BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup match Friday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
In keeping with tradition, the Dynamo hosted a prominent international team for the Charities Cup, and this time it was the Monterrey squad from Liga MX, Mexico’s top professional soccer league. This year’s proceeds from the Charities Cup will benefit the KIPP Houston Public Schools system’s new KIPP Opportunity Campus.
The match-winner came in the 91st minute when Monterrey midfielder Alfonso González played a corner kick into the penalty box, and forward Luis Madrigal cleverly flicked the ball with his heel into the back of the net.
After a slow first half, Houston broke onto the scoreboard in the match’s 49th minute, as defender Conor Donovan found himself in the right place at the right time for his first goal as a member of the Dynamo.
Midfielder Luis Gil tried to put a ball past Monterrey goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero and into the far left post, but Barovero stopped the shot. However, the ball spilled away from Barovero’s grasp, and Donovan dug out the rebound and tapped a shot to the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Monterrey knotted the score, 1-1, in the 64th minute on a beauty of a free kick from just outside the penalty area by Gonzalez that eluded the Dynamo wall and keeper Chris Seitz and found the left side of the goal.
Los Rayados had promising opportunities to get on the scoreboard early, as forward Jorge Benítez was found open deep in the box for a header, but the shot was sent into the awaiting arms of Seitz. In the 14th minute, Monterrey twice argued for fouls — one just outside the penalty area and one well inside the box — to no avail during a dangerous run, and Seitz snuffed out the fast break. About a minute later, another header try from Benitez was off-target.
Monterrey continued to press the action in the first half, with a shot by midfielder Leonel Vangioni just missing the far right post in the 25th minute.
Houston’s first moment of significant offense didn’t come until the 36th minute when Mauro Manotos boomed a low shot on goal, which was initially bobbled by Barovero but eventually secured.
The Dynamo return to MLS action 8 p.m. Tuesday back at BBVA Compass Stadium against LAFC.
