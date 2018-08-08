HOUSTON
The Houston Dynamo coughed up a two-goal second-half lead, but won a penalty kick shootout to defeat Los Angeles Football Club 3-3 (7-6) in their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal match Wednesday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
The win advances the Dynamo to the U.S. Open Cup final for the first time in franchise history.
In the eighth round of penalty kicks, Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis made the match-winning save, stopping a low shot on goal by LAFC forward Latif Blessing. Willis also stopped a potential match-clincher from defender Laurent Cimanin the fifth round of PKs to extend the shootout.
In the fourth round of PKs, LAFC keeper Tyler Miller made a save on Dynamo midfielder Boniek Garcia’s shot to put Houston in jeopardy of losing the shootout within its five-attempt regulation.
Defender Philippe Senderos made the seventh penalty for the Dynamo that put the pressure on LAFC to either equalize or be eliminated from the tournament.
Houston got its two-goal cushion in the 75th minute when midfielder Memo Rodriguez (substituted into the game just about four minutes prior) corralled a pass from midfielder Tomas Martinez, dribbled a few steps in the penalty area and fired a shot by Miller for a 3-1 lead.
LAFC responded almost immediately in the 79th minute. A deflected pass found its way to the boot of forward Diego Rossi deep in the box, and he sent a shot into the back of the net.
Willis misread a ball sent into the box in during the late stages of stoppage time, and Rossi took advantage of the empty goal, flicking in a header for the late equalizer to record a hat trick and force overtime.
LAFC wasted little time pouncing on the scoreboard to start the match. In the sixth minute, midfielder Lee Nguyen lofted a long that found Rossi in a one-on-one situation. Rossi then easily slid the ball past Willis to the far left post for a 1-0 lead.
A set piece in the 12th minute resulted in an equalizer for the Dynamo. Defender Adam Lundqvist played a corner into the penalty box that found an open Andrew Wenger, and the defender chested the ball into an opening in the goal to knot the score, 1-1.
The Dynamo grabbed the lead on forward Mauro Manotas’s eighth goal in nine career U.S. Open Cup matches (and fourth goal of this year’s tournament). Manotas bounced a shot past Miller off an assist from forward Alberth Elis in the 25th minute.
In the 36th minute, Willis made a great save on a point-blank LAFC shot on goal to keep the Dynamo in the lead. And Miller made an even more impressive save in the 44th minute on a rocket of a shot on goal by Manotas to keep LAFC down just one goal. Miller stopped a close-range shot on goal from Manotas in the 53rd minute, and another one from forward Romell Quioto in the 56th minute.
Houston will host the Philadelphia Union — who defeated the Chicago Fire, 3-0, in their semifinal match — in the 105th U.S. Open Cup championship match Sept. 26 with a start time to be determined.
The Dynamo return to MLS play 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the Columbus Crew at Columbus Crew Stadium
