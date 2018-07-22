GALVESTON
Everybody was worried about Saturday’s weather being too hot for the competition, but instead, everyone got to have an enjoyable and fun-filled day at the Ohana Surf & Skate 2018 Surf Dog Competition.
More than 1,113 people on Facebook were interested in the surf dog competition, and at one point, the crowd had as many as 500 people. Spectators, surf owners and surf dogs and others got to watch small and large dogs alike show off their surf dog skills.
“The crowd is awesome,” Surf & Skate Owner William “Boog” Cram said. “It’s a family day on the beach, and it’s something that we can all kind of sit back and enjoy and share some stories here afterwards.”
Abby Brown, 10, of Kingwood, brought her dog Nalu to the competition and thought they did a good job during the first round. Galveston’s Valerie Johnson, owner of TinkerBell, also thought they did an amazing job to move onto the next round.
“We probably got more waves than anybody,” Johnson said. “We got some good sweet rides.”
Samantha Flynn, 27, of League City, brought Tilly with her to the competition. Flynn said they put Tilly on a surfboard in a pool, and she stayed on the board, so they gave it a shot. Liz Johnson, 49, of Galveston, and her dog Emma gave a wonderful performance, and they go surfing every weekend when off from work.
“The waves are different every time, so it’s all about adjusting her balancing and everything,” Liz Johnson said.
Janelle Goeke, 24, of Galveston, was out in the waves with her housemate’s dog Rain. Goeke said Rain tried her hardest while riding the surfboard backwards several times. Erin Simmons, 30, of College Station, saw this event on Facebook four years ago and has been coming down ever since.
“He’s had some pretty sweet spin moves on his accidental dismount,” Simmons said. “He has so much fun at this event, and we support such a great cause, so we love coming to it. He does like to go backwards because I think he likes to look at us and make sure everything is OK. Like, ‘Am, I doing this right?’”
The small dog finalists were Spunky, who took first place in the small dog division, followed by Lou Dog, Nalu, TinkerBell and Floyd, respectively. The large dog finalists were Izzy, who took first place, followed by Rowdy, Hank, Reef, Riptide and Rain, respectively.
Izzy, who will turn 10 today and is nicknamed “Monster,” was surfing for the first time and took The Kahuna as top dog of the competition.
Izzy’s owners Brian Hare, 31, of Austin, said Sarah Hare, 30, who is a PhD student at University of Texas Medical Branch, saw the Facebook event and said, “This sounds like a hoot. Let’s do it!” Brian Hare said they were going to have a great time whether they crashed and burned but winning it all was a bonus because they wanted to support a great cause.
“When we first came out here, she’s never been on a board before,” Brian Hare said. “So we didn’t even know what to expect, and the fact that she even cruised her way all the way to the beach one time was fantastic for us.
“We never expected to go this far, much less win. So, we’re exceptionally proud of her! She’s turning 10 in two days, so this is a pretty dang good birthday present for her.”
The competition also had a special guest star, Surf Gidget The Pug, who is a professional surf dog, came with her surf dog owner Alecia Nelson.
“What I like about this event is it’s a lot of fun,” Nelson said. “It brings all of the family down. My favorite is the kids. So, we’ve been fortunate with the kids here and stuff.”
The day before, Gidget and Nelson held a surfing lesson for surf dog owners. At the competition, they got to help out the Galveston Island Humane Society and relax before their upcoming competitions.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Nelson said. “In all seriousness, it was fantastic, and I think it’s so cute the way they do it. They do a fantastic job and gets better each year.”
The Humane Society’s Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said everyone she talked to had a great time. Volunteer Foster Coordinator Thresea Russ also thought they accomplished their goal of spreading their name because they are the only nonprofit animal shelter on the island.
“We had a bigger crowd than we did last year, and I really think we did really, really well, and it’s just gonna get bigger,” Russ said.
Boog appreciated everyone’s efforts and wanted people to recognize the Galveston Island Humane Society because they do a great job in trying to achieve their goals. Boog also said he thinks everybody was happy with the results. Finally, Boog and the Galveston Island Humane Society will move onward to prepare for next year’s competition.
“The competition is over, and now the stories will begin,” Boog said. “Now, they’re going to share all of their stories. Good turnout and now time to relax and breathe and we’ll pick it up from there.”
