A passion for golf and science recently converged for Seabrook Intermediate student Bryce Marcelle, whose invention started as a science project and has now turned into a business opportunity.
Himself admittedly not the most accurate golfer, Marcelle, who will turn 13 on Sunday and will enter eighth grade next school year, sought to come up with a project that would improve golfers’ accuracy and distance on their swings.
After some trial and error with the design of the golf aligner, Marcelle entered the project into Clear Creek ISD’s annual Science & Engineering Fair.
“I was on a deadline, and I had to come up with an idea, and it just kind of popped into my brain,” Marcelle said.
While Marcelle’s golf aligner did not place in the science fair, he was determined continue to improve it. With the help of his parents, improvements were made to the aligner's material, and after finding a printing company in Canada, the graphics were improved, as well. And, thus, the “Sweet Spot Golf Training Aid” was created.
Marcelle’s “Sweet Spot Golf Training Aid” is a plank with graphics that illustrate where a golfer should put each foot and where they should place the ball when they’re using a particular iron or driver. Foot placement is adjusted for both adult and youth golfers.
Through research and trials that Marcelle described as “vigorous,” the product showed it improved the accuracy of shots by 25 percent and the distance of shots by 30 percent, Marcelle said.
“We had to come out to Topgolf, and I had to take 100 shots with this and 100 shots without it with a digital range finder and a compass to see the direction that it went,” Marcelle said. “So, I had to come up here and shoot and shoot all day long until we finished, and we compared the results.”
Marcelle’s golf aligner has been on sale at Amazon.com for about a month and a half now, selling at a rate of about two per week. On Monday, the golf aligner got its first review — five stars, with the comment “very good and accurate.”
“My main goal when I started thinking of putting it on Amazon with my dad was that I was obsessed with getting a dog; so, I wanted to save up and get a dog,” Marcelle said.
The Sweet Spot Golf Training Aid sells for $29.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime users, and can be found on Amazon.com by searching for “sweet spot golf training aid.” With only four in stock, as of press time, Marcelle might now be faced with the good problem of getting his supply to match the demand.
