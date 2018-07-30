LEAGUE CITY

The Clear Creek Independent School District and the Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors announced the 2018 class of inductees Monday morning.

The athletes were chosen based off an extensive nomination and selection process, which includes: bringing distinction, honor and excellence to themselves, their alma mater school and community.

In 2016, the Athletic Hall of Honor was established to encompass a specific era each year. The 2018 nomination was for athletes who had graduated from Webster High School, Clear Creek High School or Clear Lake High School between 1948 and 1982.

Prior to kickoff on Oct. 19, 2018, the football game between Clear Creek High School and Clear Lake High School at Challenger Columbia Stadium is when the honorees will be honored. The public is also invited to help welcome the athletes into the Athletic Hall of Honor during a pre-game ceremony.

2018 ATHLETIC

HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES

COACH HONOREES

Anid de la Garza – Clear Lake High School, 1972-2001

Bill Krueger – Clear Lake High School (Clear Creek – 1965-72; Clear Lake – 1972-1996)

STUDENT ATHLETE HONOREES

James Wesley Davis* – Clear Creek High School 1957 (Basketball)

Paul Russell Timmins II – Clear Creek High School 1961 (Basketball)

Jimmie Dale Lenox – Clear Creek High School 1964 (Basketball)

Sharon Casaday Wilkening – Clear Creek High School 1964 (Basketball)

William A. “Bart” Goforth – Clear Creek High School 1969 (Football)

Charles H. Machell – Clear Creek High School 1972 (Diving)

Hank Bauerschlag* – Clear Creek High School 1973 (Basketball & Track)

Jon Kramer – Clear Lake High School 1974 (Football)

Steve Sylestine – Clear Lake High School 1976 (Basketball)

Sande Lambert Wendt – Clear Lake High School 1976 (Track)

Tom Weber – Clear Creek High School 1980 (Tennis)

Chemine Doty Peters* – Clear Lake High School 1981 (Volleyball & Basketball)

Nancy Talley Davison – Clear Creek High School 1981 (Tennis)

Jay Campbell Buhner – Clear Creek High School 1982 (Baseball)

TEAM HONOREES

Clear Creek Boys Cross Country Teams State Champions: 1971, 1972, 1974

Track Boys Distance Medley Team: 1972

Track Two-Mile Relay Team: 1972

Clear Creek Girls Swim Team State Champions: 1979

Clear Creek Girls Swim Team State Champions: 1980

1971 Clear Creek Boys Cross Country State Champions

Coach Max Blansit*

Ralph Betancourt – 1973

William (Bill) Brodhead – 1972

Shawn Griffith – 1972

Dwight Smith – 1972

Darrell Williams – 1972

David Williams – 1972

Bruce Winstanley – 1974

1972 Clear Creek Boys Cross Country State Champions

Coach Max Blansit

Ralph Betancourt – 1973

Ron Chapman* – 1974

Robert Garriott – 1975

David Halleck – 1973

John Matlock – 1973

Bruce Roach – 1973

Bruce Winstanley – 1974

1974 Clear Creek Boys Cross Country State Champions

Coach John Mcdaniel

Pat Brand – 1976

Kevin Friese – 1975

Robert Garriot – 1975

Bruce Hubert – 1977

Duane Phinney – 1975

Robert Santos – 1976

David Welch – 1975

1972 Clear Creek Boys Track Distance Medley (Set A State Record)

Coach Max Blansit

William (Bill) Brodhead – 1972

John Mcdaniel – 1972

Bruce Roach – 1973

Darrell Williams — 1972

David Williams – 1972

1972 Clear Creek Boys Two Mile Relay (Ranked No. 1 In The Nation)

Coach Max Blansit

Williams (Bill) Brodhead – 1972

John Mcdaniel – 1972

Darrell Williams – 1972

David Williams – 1972

1979 Clear Creek Girls Swim Team State Champions

Coach Mike Repsold

Elizabeth Beatty – 1980

Joan Jacobson Del Papa – 1979

Caroline Marnock – 1979

Lee Morrow – 1979

Jill Otten* – 1979

1980 Clear Lake Girls Cross Country Team State Champions

Coach Anid De La Garza

Missy Mauss – 1982

Maria Michalik – 1981

Lydia Miller – 1982

Paula Price – 1982

Dee Dee Rylance – 1981

Daria Schrunovych – 1982

Heidi Zieglschmid – 1981

* Posthumously

