LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District and the Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors announced the 2018 class of inductees Monday morning.
The athletes were chosen based off an extensive nomination and selection process, which includes: bringing distinction, honor and excellence to themselves, their alma mater school and community.
In 2016, the Athletic Hall of Honor was established to encompass a specific era each year. The 2018 nomination was for athletes who had graduated from Webster High School, Clear Creek High School or Clear Lake High School between 1948 and 1982.
Prior to kickoff on Oct. 19, 2018, the football game between Clear Creek High School and Clear Lake High School at Challenger Columbia Stadium is when the honorees will be honored. The public is also invited to help welcome the athletes into the Athletic Hall of Honor during a pre-game ceremony.
2018 ATHLETIC
HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES
COACH HONOREES
Anid de la Garza – Clear Lake High School, 1972-2001
Bill Krueger – Clear Lake High School (Clear Creek – 1965-72; Clear Lake – 1972-1996)
STUDENT ATHLETE HONOREES
James Wesley Davis* – Clear Creek High School 1957 (Basketball)
Paul Russell Timmins II – Clear Creek High School 1961 (Basketball)
Jimmie Dale Lenox – Clear Creek High School 1964 (Basketball)
Sharon Casaday Wilkening – Clear Creek High School 1964 (Basketball)
William A. “Bart” Goforth – Clear Creek High School 1969 (Football)
Charles H. Machell – Clear Creek High School 1972 (Diving)
Hank Bauerschlag* – Clear Creek High School 1973 (Basketball & Track)
Jon Kramer – Clear Lake High School 1974 (Football)
Steve Sylestine – Clear Lake High School 1976 (Basketball)
Sande Lambert Wendt – Clear Lake High School 1976 (Track)
Tom Weber – Clear Creek High School 1980 (Tennis)
Chemine Doty Peters* – Clear Lake High School 1981 (Volleyball & Basketball)
Nancy Talley Davison – Clear Creek High School 1981 (Tennis)
Jay Campbell Buhner – Clear Creek High School 1982 (Baseball)
TEAM HONOREES
Clear Creek Boys Cross Country Teams State Champions: 1971, 1972, 1974
Track Boys Distance Medley Team: 1972
Track Two-Mile Relay Team: 1972
Clear Creek Girls Swim Team State Champions: 1979
Clear Creek Girls Swim Team State Champions: 1980
1971 Clear Creek Boys Cross Country State Champions
Coach Max Blansit*
Ralph Betancourt – 1973
William (Bill) Brodhead – 1972
Shawn Griffith – 1972
Dwight Smith – 1972
Darrell Williams – 1972
David Williams – 1972
Bruce Winstanley – 1974
1972 Clear Creek Boys Cross Country State Champions
Coach Max Blansit
Ralph Betancourt – 1973
Ron Chapman* – 1974
Robert Garriott – 1975
David Halleck – 1973
John Matlock – 1973
Bruce Roach – 1973
Bruce Winstanley – 1974
1974 Clear Creek Boys Cross Country State Champions
Coach John Mcdaniel
Pat Brand – 1976
Kevin Friese – 1975
Robert Garriot – 1975
Bruce Hubert – 1977
Duane Phinney – 1975
Robert Santos – 1976
David Welch – 1975
1972 Clear Creek Boys Track Distance Medley (Set A State Record)
Coach Max Blansit
William (Bill) Brodhead – 1972
John Mcdaniel – 1972
Bruce Roach – 1973
Darrell Williams — 1972
David Williams – 1972
1972 Clear Creek Boys Two Mile Relay (Ranked No. 1 In The Nation)
Coach Max Blansit
Williams (Bill) Brodhead – 1972
John Mcdaniel – 1972
Darrell Williams – 1972
David Williams – 1972
1979 Clear Creek Girls Swim Team State Champions
Coach Mike Repsold
Elizabeth Beatty – 1980
Joan Jacobson Del Papa – 1979
Caroline Marnock – 1979
Lee Morrow – 1979
Jill Otten* – 1979
1980 Clear Lake Girls Cross Country Team State Champions
Coach Anid De La Garza
Missy Mauss – 1982
Maria Michalik – 1981
Lydia Miller – 1982
Paula Price – 1982
Dee Dee Rylance – 1981
Daria Schrunovych – 1982
Heidi Zieglschmid – 1981
* Posthumously
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.