Four-legged surfers found amazing weather Saturday for the 2019 Ohana Surf & Skate Surf Dog Competition and fans found a few surprises.
The competition featured many first-time competitors and some repeat competitors. The best surprise was August, the surfing cat. William “Boog” Cram didn’t expect someone to enter a cat into a surf dog competition, he said.
“I think that was my own little personal highlight,” Cram said.
The number of dog-surfing spectators was also a surprise, he said. As many as 600 people came out Saturday, he said.
Surf dog Izzy, who was top dog last year, came out again to defend her title. Owners Brian and Sarah Hare, from Austin, also brought their other dog, Ryder.
“After Izzy won last year, we figured it was best to at least give him (Ryder) a shot,” Brian Hare said.
“It’s hard not to justify supporting them and coming out here to have a great day at the beach,” Brian Hare said. “If you’re gonna be out at the beach, you might as well chip in and have some fun.”
The small dog winner was Nalu, and the large dog winner was Riptide. The overall top dog for 2019 also was Nalu. Owners Sarah Brown and Abby Brown came out last year with Nalu and took third place in the small dog finalists round.
“We came out to have a good, fun time, and we ended up doing really well,” Sarah Brown said.
Other surf dogs and owners had fun as well.
Ashley Stringer, from Friendswood, and surf dog Atticus love the event because Atticus is a rescue that was about to be put down before being rescued. They have a blast together while at the competition, Stringer said.
Debbie Green, from Bolivar Peninsula, and surf dog Tank loved how everyone came together to bring their dogs and have a good time, she said.
“I’m glad they have this every year because it looks like a lot of people that don’t normally hang out together,” Green said.
Kaity Henrietta came from Fort Worth with Hazel and said supporting the Galveston Island Humane Society and its mission is important.
Galveston Island Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator Danielle Nordstrom said the event would not have been possible without the volunteers who helped set up, helped during competition and with cleaning up after. Her favorite part was the small surf dogs.
“Those little tiny guys on those big ole boards is just hilarious to watch,” Nordstrom said.
About 12 dogs entered The Barking Beachwear Competition hosted by islander Alicia Cahill. The Galveston Island Humane Society looks forward to making it better next year.
Humane Society Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said the event went well, and the turnout was fantastic. Dorsett-Pate and Cram said they would learn from the event and work to make it bigger and better next year.
