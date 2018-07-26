GALVESTON
Tyreese Washington has one last tennis goal in mind before making his way to college — bring home a state championship from this weekend’s Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas.
In fact, Washington, along with other Team Galveston teammates, will all be seeking state titles when the two-day tournament gets under way Saturday morning at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell and Omar Smith Tennis Center courts in College Station.
“I hope to do the best I can,” said Washington, Ball High’s No. 1 boy tennis player for most of his playing days as a Tor. “I want to show how much I’ve improved these last four years in high school.
“I’m going to give it my all and hopefully bring a medal home one last time.”
Washington, who will attend Prairie View A&M University this fall, opens play in the boys 18-and-under singles against Mission’s Sebastian Galvan at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Omar Smith.
Should Washington, a 10s singles quarterfinalist at the 2009 TAAF state tournament in San Antonio, prevail, he would take on either Edinburg’s Garret Govea or Alamo’s Oziel Puente in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. quarterfinals, also at Omar Smith.
Nearby, Team Galveston’s Noah Catanzaro, Porter Devane, Vincent Catanzaro, Anthony Catanzaro, Bryce Rosales, Carley Singleton, Analiese Rosales, Lauren Burns, Sofia Grasso and Gabby Singleton also will take on singles opponents.
“Our players have worked hard all summer, and they’ve all improved,” Team Galveston assistant coach Tracy Singleton said. “Now, we want them to take that into a tournament situation and use it.”
Noah Catanzaro has an 8 a.m. matchup with Pharr’s Diego Villarreal in the boys 12s at Omar Smith.
In the boys 14s at George P. Mitchell, Devane faces Mission’s Antonio Leal at 8 a.m., and Vincent Catanzaro drew a bye into the second round against Vincent Carreon at 10:30 a.m.
Anthony Catanzaro and Bryce Rosales, competitors in the boys 16s, will be challenged by San Juan’s Aries Cordova and San Juan’s Carlos Pena, respectively, both at 8 a.m. at Omar Smith.
Carley Singleton and Analiese Rosales each have girls 12s matchups at Omar Smith. Singleton faces Donna’s Zoe Arambula at 1 p.m., and Rosales meets McAllen’s Dania Casas at 1:30 p.m.
In the girls 14s at Omar Smith, Burns takes on Geraldine Rodea, and Grasso will be pitted against Mission’s Alondra Gonzalez, both at 9 a.m. Later, at 1 p.m., Gabby Singleton meets Edinburg’s Carolina Ochoa.
Should Burns and Grasso survive their opening matches, they will face off in Sunday’s 8 a.m. semifinals at Omar Smith with a chance to potentially play Singleton in the championship match.
Grasso, for one, is looking forward to the possible intra-team showdowns but is first gearing up for Gonzalez.
“I hope to play my best against my opponents, improve my game, learn from my wins and losses, and win as many matches as I possibly can,” Grasso said. “I need to focus on the point that I am playing, not the ones in the past.
“I also need to not show my frustration on the court and stay confident.”
Team Galveston’s doubles teams include: Anthony Catanzaro/Bryce Rosales (boys 16s); Carley Singleton/Gabby Singleton (girls 14s); Emery Devane/Luke Leimer and Noah Catanzaro/Analiese Rosales (mixed 12s); and Porter Devane/Grasso and Burns/Vincent Catanzaro (mixed 14s).
“I hope the players will give it their all and not give up, no matter what the score is,” assistant coach Singleton said. “We want all of them to play with good sportsmanship and have fun, of course.
“I’m proud to have all of them representing Team Galveston.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.