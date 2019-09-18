This week’s inclement weather and its effects on the field of Etheredge Stadium has resulted in a change of venue for La Marque’s football game Friday.
The game against West Columbia will now be played at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City. Kickoff is still set for 7 p.m. Friday, with ticket sales at the gate opening at 6 p.m. Details for pre-sale tickets will be released when the status of school closings based on weather conditions are determined.
