GALVESTON
No one is a bigger fan of Joe Milligan than his own daughter, longtime Santa Fe High School head volleyball coach Anna Marie Milligan.
“Every kid mattered to him,” she proudly said, looking ahead to today’s “Let’s Play Ball!” celebration at the newly-built $4.4 million Baseball Complex at Crockett Park and its three regulation-size ballparks, one once again donning the name of her late father.
“He believed if you didn’t take care of the small things that those would escalate into bigger things,” Milligan said. “I’m just honored and moved that the city of Galveston thinks so highly of my dad.”
Joe Milligan Field stands alongside Nick Colombo Field and the newest addition to the complex, Buddy Mullen Field.
“I’ve driven by there a couple of times,” Milligan said of the complex, located at the corner of 53rd Street and Avenue S. “It’s going to be an awesome facility and a great asset for the kids of Galveston.
“I’m so happy my dad helped build baseball in Galveston. But (tonight) is all about celebrating the sport of baseball on the island.”
Most deservedly, two other coaching legends who played a big part in the development of Galveston’s baseball youth – Dennis Byrd Sr. and Eddie Janek Sr., this evening’s honorees.
Byrd coached the Aramco Blinds 10- through 12-year-olds for 43 years at the Island and West-Isle Little Leagues, while Janek managed a variety of baseball leagues for 34 years, including a third-place Mickey Mantle World Series finish in 1972.
“It wasn’t about the recognition why he did it,” said Craig Janek, Eddie Janek’s youngest son who served as bat boy that winning summer. “He really enjoyed what he did, watching kids grow into the men they are today.
“Many of them, like (Galveston) mayor Jim Yarbrough, still call him ‘Mr. Eddie,’ a name that started back in the sixties.”
Janek’s coaching accomplishments also boasted a Senior Teenage Baseball state championship won in 1965.
Byrd and Janek are coaches Milligan would label just like her father, “old school.”
“I believe there’s still a place for that old-school mentality,” she said. “I watched it for many, many years.”
Joe Milligan coached in the Galveston Central League for 49 seasons, all with the same Noon Optimist ballclub, all in Nick Colombo Field.
“I was just so fortunate to have my dad for a mentor,” Milligan said. “He demanded discipline and respect. If you didn’t do something right, there were consequences. You were held accountable.”
Then, fighting off the tears, she quickly added, “He’d be proud about (tonight), holding his chest out and grinning from ear to ear. He’d be honored.”
