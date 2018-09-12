Fishing Pier to host Santa Fe benefit tournament
GALVESTON
Galveston Fishing Pier will host its inaugural Doubles Benefit Tourney on Saturday. Tournament entry is $50 per two-angler team; $30 from each entry fee will be donated to The Santa Fe Education Foundation. This organization is allocating donated funds to the school to be used as needed to make repairs or provide assistance to SFHS students.
Tournament rules can be found at galvestonfishingpier.com. The winning team will receive four season passes for the Galveston Fishing Pier 2019 Season (Jan. 1 to Jan.1, 2020). Students of SFHS are invited to come fish the pier for free for the duration of the tournament. Questions or comments to dizatgfpier@gmail.com.
Scholarship fundraiser coming up
TEXAS CITY
The Nick Gary Foundation’s third Annual Athletics and Skills Challenge is Sept. 29 at Carver Park Softball Fields and Community Center. Spiraling college expenses are a huge burden. This fundraiser provides area students $1,000 scholarships per student in Nick’s memory.
Register online for 1K/5K run/walk and review all event information at website, www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. Contact Mike Evans at 409-256-8616 or Regina Chance at 409-771-5961 to register for basketball related activities. Support the scholarship event while enjoying assorted sports activities, DJ, and BBQ. Vendors may contact Thelma Bowie at 409-939-4557 for additional information.
League City, Friendswood rotaries will be the host of the regatta
LEAGUE CITY
The Rotary Club of League City will co-host its inaugural Rotary Regatta on Clear Creek Canoe Race on Oct. 21. The Rotary Regatta is a joint project between the Friendswood and League City Rotary Clubs.
It is a 7-mile canoe race that begins at 1776 Park in Friendswood and ends at Countryside Park in League City. The goal is to bring some fun and more awareness to Clear Creek and the two rotary clubs.
The Regatta kicks off at 9 a.m. at 1776 Park at 450 FM 2351 in Friendswood. A sunrise service will be offered at the park at 7 a.m. There will be refreshments and festivities with live entertainment after the paddle at Countryside Park at 100 Alderwood in League City. Entry Fee is $35. For more information, please visit the web site www.RotaryRegatta.org or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rotaryregattaonclearcreek.
— From Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.