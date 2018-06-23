GALVESTON
Keagan Bessette has been striving to improve his speed on the gridiron.
The 9-year-old fourth grader, who prefers to play at running back, got a chance to work on that and much more at the third annual free football camp Saturday at Ball High School’s Spoor Field.
“I like to play running back,” Bessette said. “We run the ball a lot in our league, and I like to get the ball and make plays. I just want to become better at football.”
Ball High alum and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans put on the camp.
The camp was free to kids ages 8 to 14. Close to 220 kids came out for this year’s event, as participants were led through various football drills by Evans with some help from other coaches and New England linebacker Elandon Roberts.
Evans, who has become one of the top wide receivers in the NFL and is about to enter his fifth season with the Bucs, put on the camp as a way of giving back to the community that has supported him throughout his career.
“I want to show young kids that anything is possible,” Evans said. “If you work hard, you can accomplish your goals. I was stoked to get to hang around pro athletes. It was life changing for me. It was great seeing someone from my city get to make it in the NFL.”
For Bessette, the chance to get to work out with a professional athlete was incredible.
“I’ve never been here before, but I’m glad to see Mike Evans in person,” he said. “I also want to workout and have fun.”
Jamaile James, 9, agreed.
“It was great to see Mike Evans and the rest of my friends,” James said. “It’s fun getting to train with him.”
As a kid, Evans always looked up to another hometown hero in Casey Hampton, who also graduated from Ball High School and enjoyed a stellar career in the NFL, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers at nose tackle for 12 seasons and winning two Super Bowls while being a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
“When I was a child, Casey Hampton was the star from Galveston,” Evans said. “I would dream of being in the NFL. I always like to pay homage to him and show the kids some love down here. The city comes out, and we always have a good time.”
Growing up, Evans would attend Hampton’s football camps.
“It was awesome,” Evans said. “The guys you played with on Madden, you see them on the depth chart and see players like Casey Hampton and see that he was from Galveston. He would always have a fun time with kids and ride in on his Escalade to camps.”
The weather also cooperated with the campers and coaches.
“Last year, we got a little bit of rain, so we had to do it inside,” Evans said. “We still had fun. It’s been great. We’re trying to make it a bigger camp in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.