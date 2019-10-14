Jenna Tubbs flips a tire while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs has been running three miles and lifting for an hour in the morning six days a week.
Jenna Tubbs works her arms with dumbbells while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs competed in the John Sherman’s Muscle Beach Classic at the Galveston Convention Center on Saturday.
Jenna Tubbs works her back and shoulders with a machine while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs is an athletic trainer with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and has been working with athletes at Dickinson High School for 22 years.
Jenna Tubbs performs deadlifts in her gym to train for a bodybuilding competition in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs has been running three miles and lifting for an hour in the morning six days a week.
Jenna Tubbs practices posing for the transformation competition in her next bodybuilding show at her gym in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs competed in the John Sherman’s Muscle Beach Classic at the Galveston Convention Center on Saturday.
Jenna Tubbs works her back and shoulders with a machine while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs is an athletic trainer with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and has been working with athletes at Dickinson High School for 22 years.
Jenna Tubbs flips a tire while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs has been running three miles and lifting for an hour in the morning six days a week.
Jenna Tubbs works her arms with dumbbells while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs competed in the John Sherman’s Muscle Beach Classic at the Galveston Convention Center on Saturday.
Jenna Tubbs works her back and shoulders with a machine while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs is an athletic trainer with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and has been working with athletes at Dickinson High School for 22 years.
Jenna Tubbs performs deadlifts in her gym to train for a bodybuilding competition in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs has been running three miles and lifting for an hour in the morning six days a week.
Jenna Tubbs practices posing for the transformation competition in her next bodybuilding show at her gym in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs competed in the John Sherman’s Muscle Beach Classic at the Galveston Convention Center on Saturday.
Jenna Tubbs works her back and shoulders with a machine while training for a bodybuilding competition with her trainer in Webster on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Tubbs is an athletic trainer with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and has been working with athletes at Dickinson High School for 22 years.
In 2017, Jenna Tubbs decided it was time to change her life. The once 220-pound athletic trainer is now preparing for her third body building competition.
Tubbs is an athletic trainer with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and has been working with high school athletes at Dickinson for 22 years. She has spent her days helping athletes work through their injuries and cheering the Gators on through all their athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.