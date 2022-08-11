Zander Gibbs, 11, drives around fellow camper Cannon Schoenstein, 10, during a drill at the Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Former Houston Rockets player Matt Bullard demonstrates shooting form at a Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Coach Andre Barlow meets with gathered campers at a Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Graham Buckner, 10, puts up a shot during a drill at a Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Coach Andre Barlow speaks with youth players at a Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Youngsters warm up at a Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Coach LaQuita Thompson leads a dribbling drill at a Houston Rockets Skills Development Clinic at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
A few dozen young fans of the Houston Rockets and of basketball, in general, were treated to the unique opportunity to hone their hoops skills in a pair of clinics held by the NBA franchise Thursday at the McGuire-Dent and Wright Cuney recreation centers in Galveston.
