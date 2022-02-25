Mark Berlinger goes over the route he’ll be taking to the Mount Everest base camp at his home in League City on Feb. 18, 2022. Berlinger and a group of longtime friends will set out on the expedition in March.
Mark Berlinger has been training for his hike to the base camp at Mount Everest for the past year. He wears a 25-pound backpack on a stair climbing and hiking in areas that are hillier than League City.
