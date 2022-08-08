Nick Voris, whose long and storied football coaching career includes one of the most memorable playoff runs in Ball High program history, was recently inducted into the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association’s Athletic Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022.
Voris served as a football coach for more than 50 years with stops at the University of Evansville and other colleges, as well as a consultant to NFL teams. Voris also was a three-sport athlete in high school, and played both baseball and football in college.
