Last summer, when the Texas City Stampede youth track and field program sent nine athletes to state, it was a banner year for the program. Now, it’s starting to look like the norm.
Once again, the Stampede will be well represented at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s 2019 Summer Games of Texas in College Station with nine team members qualifying for the track and field meet. Four are repeat state qualifiers, while the other five first-timers are actually athletes who are brand new to the Stampede program.
“This was the first year that we’ve had a lot of new kids,” Stampede coach Denice Callis said. “A lot of our kids have grown and moved on, but we had a lot of brand-new kids.”
The program has close to 70 participants, 38 of which competed in meets this season. The age range of the group starts as young as 5 years old and goes all the way up to 16. Callis has been coaching the team for 10 years and said she has seen it grow immensely.
Representing the Stampede at the state meet in the 16-and-under division will be Kenyon Parker, who will compete in the high jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, and Izeer Sweed, who will take on the triple jump.
Denarius Bryant will run the 110-meter hurdles in the 14-and-under division, and in the 10-and-under division, Alahna Wisson will be in the 100-meter run and Ny’Asia Lee will heave the shot put.
Malia Douglas will race in the 200-meter run in the 8-and-under division, and three 6-and-under competitors round out the Texas City contingent — Journey Mason in the 100-meter run, Jasiah Scott in the 50-meter run and Tameriah Collins in the 50-meter run.
The TAAF Summer Games will be held Thursday through Sunday at College Station High School.
