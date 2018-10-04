HOUSTON
As more and more teams experiment with bullpenning and openers (the practice of teams throwing multiple relievers in a game rather than having a starting pitcher expected to eat up at least the first six innings or so), the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians will be a good, old-fashioned battle of aces.
“I love starters,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before team workouts Thursday at Minute Maid Park. “Why? Because I’ve got good ones. I think that’s the easiest way to fall in love with a rotation and have that mindset. Do I want my starters to go deep in the game? Yeah, they’re good. If not, I’ve got to have a contingency plan, and it becomes a bullpen day very quickly if you fall behind or if the starter is not at his best.”
The Astros and Indians bring two of the best, deepest starting rotations of all the teams in this year’s Major League Baseball playoffs, and the Game 1 matchup Friday at Minute Maid Park will feature two of the best of the best with the Astros’ Justin Verlander (16-9, 2.52 ERA, 290 strikeouts) squaring off against the Indians’ Corey Kluber (20-7, 2.89 ERA, 222 strikeouts).
“Well, as far as Klub goes, we love it. I’m sure they feel the same way with Verlander,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I think, as an organization or a team, you do what you think puts in you in the best position. If that’s to have an opener, OK. But I know how we feel with Kluber pitching, and it’s good, and he’s earned that. Same with Verlander.”
The Game 2 pitching matchup will be the Astros’ Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.88 ERA, 276 strikeouts) and the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco (17-10, 3.38 ERA, 231 strikeouts), and Game 3 will feature the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel (12-11, 3,74 ERA, 153 strikeouts) and the Indians’ Mike Clevinger (13-8, 3.02 ERA, 207 strikeouts).
On offense, the Astros will be led by Alex Bregman (.286 batting average, 31 home runs, 103 RBIs), who Francona said has emerged as one of the sport’s elite players this season, while the Indians are led by Francisco Lindor (.277, 38 home runs, 92 RBIs).
“He’s been one of the best managers in the game for a long time, and to hear him say that is definitely an honor,” Bregman said of Francona’s praise.
An X-factor for both teams will be the performance of slumping superstars — Carlos Correa for the Astros and Jose Ramirez for the Indians. Both players struggled mightily in September, but if they managed to return to form, could provide a key spark for their respective offenses.
“I think, unless your name’s maybe Ted Williams, everybody has a spot during the season where they have some struggles,” Francona said. “(Ramirez) got a little out of whack mechanically. I don’t think it’s ever just one thing. I think we believe in Jose a lot. And this goes for everybody. Regardless of how you ended the season, come tomorrow, it’s brand new for everybody.”
TOUGH CUTS
The expansion of rosters to 40 players in September and playoff teams needing to trim the rosters back down to 25 for the postseason creates both hard decisions for managers and golden opportunities for recent call-ups, and it was no different Thursday for the Astros.
The cuts for the Astros were particularly difficult when it came to the bullpen, as the list of players who didn’t make the ALDS roster included some who had past success with the team, but ended the season on a down note.
Hinch announced Thursday that the Astros’ ALDS bullpen will consist of Roberto Osuna, Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Pressly, Tony Sipp, Collin McHugh, Will Harris and Josh James. Big names not making the cut include Hector Rondon (who was the team’s closer for a good stretch this season), Chris Devenski (an all-star a season ago), Brad Peacock and Joe Smith.
“We’ve had some pretty grueling meetings getting through the roster, which is a good problem to have as a team — it’s a tough problem to have for the players,” Hinch said.
Among the position players on the ALDS roster, the Astros opted to carry an extra speedster — recent call-up Myles Straw — over having Max Stassi as a third catcher.
“We feel like Straw can be a huge impact on the bases, or even if I put him in defensively, maybe he gets an at-bat,” Hinch said. “He is so fast he forced the third catcher off the roster, and that gives us a lot of weapons. It allows me to utilize Jake Marisnick in a different way. It allows me to save Tony Kemp’s at-bat. I don’t have to spend that as a base runner.”
First pitch for Game 1 of the ALDS between the Astros and Indians is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The game will be televised on TBS, and can be heard on the radio at 790 AM.
