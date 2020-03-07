Houston Roughnecks cornerbacks Ajene Harris and Charles James II celebrates after a game against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips fights his way past Seattle Dragons safety Jordan Martin and linebacker Steven Johnson for a touchdown during the fourth quarter on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips celebrates after a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker rushes for nine yards during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips celebrates after a touchdown reception to take the lead over the Seattle Dragons during the fourth quarter on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
A Houston Roughnecks fans holds a sign in support of quarterback P.J. Walker and the teams undefeated record after a game against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23.
Houston Roughnecks running back James Butler fights for yardage against Seattle Dragons defensive tackle Will Sutton during the fourth quarter on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Sam Mobley beats Seattle Dragons safety Tyson Graham for a 24 yard first down catch during the fourth quarter on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks beat the Dragons 32-23 to remain undefeated.
The Houston Roughnecks rallied from an early 14-0 deficit and then from a 23-14 margin in the third quarter to defeat the Seattle Dragons 32-23 and remain the lone undefeated team in the XFL in front of a season-high 19,773 fans at TDECU Stadium.
