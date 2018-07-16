TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stampede youth track and field team will be well represented when individuals compete for state championships at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s 2018 Summer Games of Texas in College Station.
This year, the Stampede program will be sending nine athletes to compete in a variety of track and field events at the state meet, which will be held July 26-29 at College Station High School.
“This is a banner year for us to send this many kids,” Denice Callis, who, along with Corey Payne, coaches the team, said.
Children as young as 5 years old and all the way up to 14 will be vying for state gold.
In the 6-and-under division, JaCee Branch, Malia Douglas and Dovanon Mangum all qualified for both the 50- and 100-meter runs. Chris Williams will be running at state in the 50- and 200-meter runs in the 8U division. Sean Ward takes on the 80-meter hurdles, Darrell Sinegaure competes in the long jump and 80-meter hurdles, and Glenn Parker enters the high jump and 400-meter run in the 12U division. Kenon Parker (high jump, triple jump, 110-meter hurdles) and Steven Ward (110-meter hurdles) represent the Stampede in the 14U division.
While based in Texas City with practices at Stingaree Stadium, the young athletes in the Stampede program, which has existed for more than a decade, hail from all throughout Galveston County and there are a total 69 children in the program, Callis said.
“They’re a very unique group of kids,” Callis said. “They actually come from all over the Galveston County area. We have some that come as far as from the CCISD district. They come down to practice and participate.”
Close to half of the Stampede members qualified for the regional meet, where the nine who are going to state finished high enough to reach the Summer Games.
