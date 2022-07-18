Eugene Hill Jr., a former Dickinson High School football player and son of former professional boxer Eugene Hill Sr., recently claimed the American Boxing Organization’s Regional Championship belt at an event in Galveston.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Eugene Hill Jr. hits the heavy bag while working out at the Gator Boxing Gym in Dickinson on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
After training for just six weeks, boxer Jorden Julien, a La Marque native, won his first professional fight.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Eugene Hill Jr. recently claimed the American Boxing Organization’s Regional Championship belt.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Eugene Hill Sr. poses with his son, Eugene Hill Jr. at a weigh-in event before the younger Hill claimed the American Boxing Organization’s Regional Championship belt.
Training out of the humble abodes of the Gator Boxing Gym in Dickinson, two Galveston County natives recently picked up benchmark victories in their still young professional boxing careers at the recent El Tigre Promotions fight card held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
