HOUSTON
The Houston Dynamo won a tense, rain-soaked U.S. Open Cup round of 16 tournament match over Minnesota United FC, 1-0, on Monday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
The Dynamo move on to the tournament’s quarterfinal round for a match in mid-July against defending champion Sporting Kansas City, which eliminated Houston from the U.S. Open Cup last year in the round of 16.
A beauty of a goal proved to be the match-winner, as defender Adam Lundqvist’s perfectly placed corner kick found forward Mauro Manotas, who flicked in a header past Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 46th minute of the match.
United FC came dangerously close to knotting the score after a questionable foul call drawn by forward Miguel Iberra in the penalty box in the 85th minute, but forward Darwin Quintero’s ensuing penalty kick was blasted off the right post.
Houston’s defense saw a couple of precarious situations early in the match when a shot from inside the box flew just a little bit too high in the 12th minute, and then about four minutes later when a pass deep in the penalty area barely missed its intended target.
The Dynamo started to see their chances at scoring crop up later in the first half. In the 25th minute, Manotas tried to sneak a ball inside the left post, but was slightly off-target. In the 28th minute, a promising looking counterattack fizzled out when midfielder Memo Rodriguez’s pass was unable to reach Manotas’s boot. In the 32nd minute, a shot on goal by midfielder Luis Gil was saved by Shuttleworth.
Dynamo keeper Chris Seitz made a pair of nice saves for the Dynamo in the 61st and 73rd minutes, and easily handled Minnesota’s three other shots on goal to record the clean sheet. All of United FC’s shots on goal came in the second half.
As the score would indicate, the teams were fairly evenly matched, statistically. United FC actually had the edge in possession (57.1 percent to 42.9 percent — including 62.6 percent to 37.4 percent in the second half) and duels won (56 percent to 44 percent).
The Dynamo return to MLS play 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Sporting KC at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.