CrossFit can help people of any age gain multiple health benefits from doing CrossFit.
Flying Fortress co-owner and head coach, Nicole Stahl said one health benefit of CrossFit is that it’s a great healthy lifestyle. Stahl said CrossFit uses people’s shoulders, elbows, knees and ankles to help build stability and strength as people age.
“It’s full body workouts, so you’re working you’re entire body, so it’s functional for everything we do as we age,” Stahl said. “It’s important for women to maintain that muscle mass, so our bone density stays nice and strong. For men, I think their joints tend to kind of deteoritate a little bit faster, and so using all those joints in here like we do, with push ups, squats and pull ups.”
Another aspect about CrossFit is its addictive. Because CrossFit is addictive, people want to go to CrossFit every day. Flying Fortress also stresses nutrition because it’s a factor in everyone’s health.
“So, even though we’re only here maybe an hour, we’re doing something very active for an hour,” Stahl said.
Flying Fortress co-owner and head coach, Kara Mullins said CrossFit helps give people physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health benefits. They also want to help teach people to properly lift weight and apply it to every day life.
“So, if we can teach you to move weight properly, when you have to do things like, maybe if you’re moving or you need to help your friend move, those types of functional fitness is very beneficial to do it the correct way,” Mullins said.
Mullins said CrossFit is also about a higher intensity level, which incorporates weight lifting, gymnastics and cardio, such as running and rowing. CrossFit also does push ups, sit-ups, rope climbs and many other activities.
Mullins said she has seen her and others confidence level change after doing CrossFit. CrossFit also creates a community aspect, which helps people come together.
“And then on the mental side of things, so many times people come in and they look at what we’re doing in here, and they don’t think they can do it,” Mullins said. “The benefit of coming in and learning how to do something you thought you never could do totally changes the way you think about things.”
— Keenan Betz
(0) comments
