The Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their Texas Derby rivalry match Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
After both sides got on the scoreboard early, the pace of the match slowed down — aside from a few missed chances for each team.
A recent Dynamo trend of conceding early goals got the Texas Derby off to a stunning start, as FC Dallas took a 1-0 lead with a goal inside the match’s first minute. Dallas played a corner short, and a cross from forward Santiago Mosquera was headed into the goal from close range by defender Matt Hedges.
But, Houston answered right back in the eighth minute when a long pass through the air from defender Jared Watts found forward Romell Quioto, and Quioto sent a pretty cross to forward Mauro Manotas, who flicked a header past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez to knot the score, 1-1. The goal was Manotas’s 10th of the season, which already ties his MLS career high set last season.
An incredible sequence saw the Dynamo briefly take a 2-1 lead, only to see the video assistant referee waive off the goal.
The action began in the 60th minute when Houston defender Adolfo Machado’s attempted tackle tripped up FC Dallas forward Michael Barrios in the box, earning a penalty kick. Forward Roland Lamah’s shot was stopped by Dynamo keeper Joe Willis, though, and then the counter attack was on.
In the 62nd minute, Houston defender DaMarcus Beasley eventually found Manotas, who slid to put a touch on the ball, sending it into the back of the net. But, Manotas was ruled offside in a close call after the video review.
Aside from the penalty kick opportunity, the better rested team FC Dallas (Houston won a U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday, while Dallas was playing in its first match of the week) had multiple other promising chances to take back their early lead.
Dallas threatened to take a 2-1 advantage in the 36th minute, but the veteran Beasley made a sliding deflection to poke away an otherwise wide-open look at the goal from point-blank range. In the third minute of stoppage time in the first half, FC Dallas again had a dangerous run at the goal, but another sliding deflection — this time from Watts — ended the threat. Dallas had a brief look at an open goal in the 72nd minute, but the shot attempt bounced off the top crossbar.
FC Dallas handily won the possession battle, 56.1 percent to 43.9 percent, as well as winning significantly more duels, 57.1 percent to 42.9 percent.
The Dynamo remain at home for their next match, which will be 8 p.m. Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union.
