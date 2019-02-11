Ball High vs. Port Neches-Groves

Tyhlen Petteway plays on the railing behind Ball High as they wait for Port Neches-Groves to arrive for a game at Channelview High School on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Port Neches-Groves were caught in serious traffic and the game was rescheduled for Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial at 6 p.m.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News

Heavy traffic delayed a playoff game between Ball High and Port Neches-Groves on Monday night. The Port Neches-Groves team was caught in serious traffic and the game was rescheduled for Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial at 6 p.m.

