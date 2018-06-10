GALVESTON
Galveston's Barbara Sasser is up to her old winning ways again.
The local tennis standout won her first-ever United States Tennis Association gold-plated ball in singles. She then added more hardware to her prestigious doubles collection competing in the 65-and-over age division at the United States Tennis Association National Women's 35s-85s Indoor Championships in Lexington, Ky.
Both times Sasser walked away from the Lexington Tennis Club with bronze hardware, beginning with a surprising yet gratifying third-place finish in singles.
“Because of my bad knee, I had stopped playing singles,” said Sasser, who also had nursed a shoulder injury before returning to the courts just two years ago. “That opportunity arose when my regular doubles partner got injured.
“I had the benefit of a small draw and a good draw, there only being eight players in the singles.”
Sasser started the singles tournament with a 6-0, 7-5, quarterfinal victory over Lexington's Elizabeth Kibler.
But in the semifinals, Sasser lost a close one to No. 2-seed Rita Giles of Falls Church, Va., 6-4, 7-5, pitting her against Yolanda Therrien of Elkton, Ore., in a third-place match. There, Sasser prevailed in a three-set thriller, 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3.
Considering Sasser's limited play at a Houston doubles league and Sunday get-togethers at her home courts, she was pleased with her singles performance.
“I'm very happy with the way I played in the singles,” Sasser said. “I'm a much better doubles player.”
Sasser's partner in the 65s doubles tournament happened to be her college teammate at Vanderbilt University, Carol Roberts of Billings, Mont.
The doubles tournament was a round-robin event, with Sasser and Roberts opening play with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, comeback win over Lexington's Peggy Colson and Carol Robey in round one.
Then Sasser and Roberts matched up against the world's No. 1-ranked 65s woman in singles and doubles, Tina Karwasky of Glendale, Calif.
“We knew it'd be tough to beat (Karwasky) and her partner (Jan Kirkland-Cochran of Fayetteville, Ga.),” Sasser said.
Karwasky and Kirkland-Cochran, ranked the No. 1 65s doubles team in the world, were true to form against Sasser and Roberts, winning the round-two matchup 6-2, 6-2.
Later, in round three, Sasser and Roberts lost to B'Ann Gabelt of Madison, Wisc., and Therrien 6-1, 6-0, to place third overall. Sasser earned her third bronze United States Tennis Association ball in doubles, each with different partners, to go with a silver ball she also won.
Next up for Sasser will be the United States Tennis Association National Women's 35s-85s Grass Court Championships on July 15-22 at the Germantown Cricket Club in Philadelphia.
