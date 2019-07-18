GALVESTON
Days before Fletcher Baldwin, Johnny Cooper, Lonnie Fomby and Phillip O’Neal are set to be inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Fame, vibrant memories of their storied playing days at Central High School are conjured at what is now the Old Central Cultural Center.
When they played for Central, the first African American public high school in Texas, Galveston was still a segregated city — except when it came to game day. The Central alumni fondly recalled football games at Courville Stadium where the stands would be packed with black and white fans alike.
Black or white, everyone in Galveston knew the best high school teams on the island wore Bearcat blue.
“An old-timer told me that it was a party with a game,” O’Neal said.
“And we had such colorful band members,” Baldwin added. “We had a lot of good people in the band that really got us going.”
Fomby and O’Neal will be inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as Central football players, as both men were decorated two-way players on the offensive and defensive lines.
Fomby attended Central from 1961 to 1964 during what was considered a golden era for the school. In addition to winning the 1963 Class 4A state championship in football in Fomby’s senior season — in the snow in Dallas, no less — Central won a state championship in baseball in 1962 and were state runners-up in basketball in 1963.
“We didn’t live around snow,” Fomby said, recalling the state championship game. “The guys that didn’t play, we took their jerseys, so we had maybe eight jerseys on.”
O’Neal was part of the final graduating class and final football team in Central’s history, as the student body would be integrated into Ball High School in the fall of 1968. In O’Neal’s senior season, the Bearcats were placed into a massive District 12-3A, where they had an undefeated run to win the south zone championship, and then beat north zone champion Clear Creek to take the district crown.
Cooper will be inducted for baseball and attended Central from 1959 to 1962, helping lead the aforementioned 1962 team to a state championship as team captain. He was known for his power hitting, and it was witnessed that the lefty hit balls two city blocks — from the old Central Field at 33rd and Ball, past 33rd and Sealy to 33rd and Broadway
Cooper was also known for having the most vocal fan cheering him on in the stands.
“I used to live two blocks from the park where we played, and my mom used to make every dadgum game, and she would sit there, and if I got a hit, she’d used to say, ‘That’s my baby,’” Cooper said. “At first, it used to embarrass me, but then she became kind of like the mascot of the team. The day we won the state championship, I cannot express how she felt. I think she appreciated it more than I did.”
While the Bearcats were state champions, something that still bothers Cooper was being denied a chance to win a city championship. Ball High and O’Connell played for that title, and excluded Central.
“I think we’d have whooped them,” Cooper said. “We had an excellent group of ballplayers, and we got along, and we played as a team.”
Baldwin attended Central from 1954 to 1957 and played just about any sport he could — football, baseball, track and field. But, it’s his best sport —basketball — for which Baldwin will be inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame.
Baldwin, who was known as an outstanding rebounder with an excellent hook shot, helped lead the Bearcats to the state championship where they lost in a game that had an electric atmosphere in a jam-packed gym.
“I never saw anything like that — people were standing on the lines around the gym, there were so many people,” Baldwin said. “When you’d layup a ball, you’d fall into the crowd. That was one of the highlights of my life in high school.”
REPUTATION AND NICKNAMES
The alumni described Central like one big neighborhood, and all the athletes knew they had a lofty reputation to live up to. The last thing they wanted was to disappoint the athletes who came before them.
“Everyone, one or two grades up and one or two grades below you, came up together — little league, neighbors,” O’Neal said. “So, by the time you’re played football, it was like a big fraternity. Everybody knew each other, so you didn’t want to let anybody down. You always wanted to do as good as the team that preceded you.”
Central also was known as the best dressed high school in Texas, as the athletes wore suits with custom blazers on all their road trips.
Each of the four soon-to-be Hall of Famers from Central had nicknames with back stories as colorful as the names themselves.
“Stretch” Baldwin inherited his nickname from Central basketball coach Wilbur Byrd, while “Candy” Cooper got his nickname from a teammate who were less than sympathetic after he suffered an injury.
“We had a first baseman named ‘Papa Charlie,’ Charles Brooks, and we were throwing one day, and I hurt my arm a little bit, so I couldn’t throw for a while, and then he’d say, ‘come on, candy arm,’” Cooper said. “And that’s how it got started.”
“Bubba-D” O’Neal picked up his nickname from when his brother was young and learning to talk and trying to call him, “brother.” Although, O’Neal said nobody knows where the “D” part came from. “China Bear” Fomby’s nickname morphed over the years but always centered around his imposing size.
“I was always a big guy, so it went from “Teddy Bear,” then to “Grizzly Bear,” then “China Bear” because my eyes are tight,” Fomby said.
LIFE AFTER CENTRAL
All four Central athletes lived in a time where the major college programs in the south did not recruit black players, leaving them with the options of accepting a big-school scholarship far from home, or accepting one from a historically black college or university or a small school closer to home.
O’Neal went the small-school route, but that did not prevent him from crossing paths with some big names. A four-year starter at defensive end for Lamar Tech in Beaumont, O’Neal played against future NFL players Terry Bradshaw, Mercury Morris and Duane “The Train” Thomas in the Southland Conference.
Fomby accepted a scholarship offer from Kansas State where he earned All-Big 8 freshman team honors. But, he did not care for playing in the cold and transferred to Southern University the next year.
“It was fun for about three or four days,” Fomby said. “I lived up to my name then because I hibernated.”
Cooper played baseball for Texas Southern, while Baldwin turned down athletic scholarship offers to pursue a career.
Interestingly enough, Fomby and O’Neal became career longshoremen after their playing days, while Baldwin and Cooper became firemen — Baldwin being one of the first black firefighters in Galveston, and Cooper being among the second wave of blacks to qualify for and integrate into the department.
Throughout their lives, the four men have always held the distinction of being a major part of Central’s legacy. Now, they’re Hall of Famers for it.
“I appreciate the PVILCA for recognizing, as black players, we did accomplish something,” Cooper said.
