On an oppressively hot and humid Houston evening, it was the visitors from the Pacific Northwest that prevailed with a decisive win, as the Portland Thorns topped the Dash, 3-1, at BBVA Compass Stadium on Friday in a match that required a hydration break in each half of play.
Portland midfielder Ana Maria Crnogorcevic’s patience paid off in the 33rd minute for what proved to be the match winner. Crnogorcevic’s initial shot on goal from deep in the left side of the penalty box was saved by Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, but then she headed the rebound to the far post for a 2-1 lead.
The Thorns added a late insurance goal in the 83rd minute when midfielder Christine Sinclair’s rocket of a shot from just outside the penalty area sailed over the fingertips of a leaping Campbell and under the top crossbar for the 3-1 advantage.
In the ninth minute, Sinclair slipped a pass by multiple Dash defenders, and wide-open forward Tobin Heath made easy work of the finish, beating Campbell from near the penalty kick spot for a 1-0 lead.
The Dash scored an equalizer just about three minutes later when the Thorns defense was unable to clear a cross sent into the box by midfielder Kyah Simon, and midfielder Sofia Huerta — who was acquired in a trade with Chicago on Monday — booted the deflection past Portland keeper Adrianna Franch.
The Dash had chances to add scores but couldn’t seize on the few opportunities.
Dash defender Clare Polkinghorne’s header attempt on goal off a free kick was stopped thanks to a nice save by Franch. In the 19th minute, Simon sent a shot from just inside the box off the crossbar. Simon dropped off a nice ball deep in the penalty area to midfielder Kealia Ohai in the 65th minute, but after dribbling around a defender, the Thorns defense cleared the threat.
Next up for the Dash (3-5-5) will be a road match 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Orlando Pride (5-3-4).
