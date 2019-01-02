How nice it was to again cross over the causeway bridge and return to the island from a Christmas trip to South Carolina. While the weather certainly was not welcoming, the aroma of the coast was.
Nothing was taking place on the fishing scene Wednesday; however, New Year's Day there was some action to report.
Frank Dexter opted to bring in the New Year by fishing under the lights of his home on Tiki Island. Using free-lined live shrimp, he caught four specks, two keepers and two throwbacks that were released. All of the action took place during the first hour of the new year.
While visiting his girlfriend’s family on the island New Year's Day, Tony Pacheco of San Diego caught a nice red fish in Galveston Bay.
Flounder anglers continue to ask why the annual flounder run has been so disappointing over the past few years. Several theories abound and among them are a later than normal migration.
Gus Alvarez, an avid flounder fisherman, has been reporting success lately and for this late in the season that is unusual.
Tuesday, he fished West Bay and caught a 19-inch flounder, along with six undersized flatfish. He was using a pink curly tail Gulp for bait and reported an aggressive bite on the incoming tide.
Alvarez wade-fished the pilings near the wall of the Galveston Yacht Basin on Sunday and caught four undersized flounder, while an angler nearby landed two that Alvarez estimated to be in the 17-inch range.
Counting the undersized throwbacks, he landed a total of 11 flounder this week.
His closing comments were:
“Most seasoned flounder fisherman believe that the smaller flounder leave first. I also believe this. It makes me wonder why there are still so many small males in the bays and the Galveston Ship Channel. Does this mean the females are still in the bays?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.