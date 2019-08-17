Dozens of competitive and recreational kayakers and paddle boarders brought their vessels to Lynn Gripon Countryside Park for a 4.7 mile race on Clear Creek.
More than 40 contestants took part in the discreet race at the park along the banks of Clear Creek. Spectators were on hand to cheer on their friends and family.
Personal kayaks, metal canoes and paddle boards were used in the recreational race for beginners while professional kayaks took off in the competitive race.
Tommy Yonley placed first in the competitive race with his brother, Jonathan Yonley, following closely behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.