The Daily News hosted the 7th annual Press Run in Galveston on Saturday. The race took runners on a course from the Daily News office onto the causeway and back while benefiting the Newspapers In Education program. People of all ages could participate in a 1K, 5K and 10K. Snacks and children's activities were available before and after the races.
7th Annual Press Run
Kelsey Walling
Photojournalist
Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.
