Although thousands of triathletes Sunday started the Hermann Memorial Ironman 70.3 Texas at Moody Gardens in Galveston, severe weather kept many from finishing the annual event. Officials canceled the race as thunderstorms brought heavy rain, strong winds and lightening.

Most of the top professional triathletes had finished the race when the storms hit, with Andrew Starykowicz winning the men’s race and Jeanni Seymour the women’s race.

— Jennifer Reynolds

