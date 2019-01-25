Galveston College played Temple College for the season opener at Bernard Davis Field in Galveston on Friday. Before the game, the Whitecaps retired a jersey in honor of their late teammate Andre Derouen Jr., who died saving his brother from drowning last year. Galveston College won the game 5-3.Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com
